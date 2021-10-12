The Dish: Venturing outside the wing comfort zone at Proud Willie’s

Sometimes you have to venture out of your comfort zone even when you’re eating a familiar food. Let me explain.

I’ve had a decent amount of buffalo wings in my day. Maybe not as much as the seasoned grill masters of the tailgate, but it’s not my first rodeo. I do, however, tend to stay between my self-imposed lines.

I almost always order mild buffalo wings. And I really do mean “almost always.” I might get a little crazy and order barbecue wings or maybe a little crazier and order lemon pepper or teriyaki wings, but those times aren’t very often. You go ahead and order your triple X habanero-sauce wings. I’ll happily chomp on my mild ones.

But when I visited Proud Willie’s Wings and Stuff this week, I changed it up, and I actually decided to do it on the spot. It was my first visit to Proud Willie’s and since the word “wings” is in the name, I felt I needed to go beyond my usual mild. It was a wings place after all. I ordered the medium.

Now, medium may not be a barnburner for you, but it is for me. I don’t like it so spicy that I can’t enjoy it. I ordered Proud Willie’s 12 wings for $10.69 before tax. The wings are served with celery (love it) and dressing.