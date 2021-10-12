The Dish: Venturing outside the wing comfort zone at Proud Willie’s

Sometimes you have to venture out of your comfort zone even when you’re eating a familiar food. Let me explain.
I’ve had a decent amount of buffalo wings in my day. Maybe not as much as the seasoned grill masters of the tailgate, but it’s not my first rodeo. I do, however, tend to stay between my self-imposed lines.
I almost always order mild buffalo wings. And I really do mean “almost always.” I might get a little crazy and order barbecue wings or maybe a little crazier and order lemon pepper or teriyaki wings, but those times aren’t very often. You go ahead and order your triple X habanero-sauce wings. I’ll happily chomp on my mild ones.
But when I visited Proud Willie’s Wings and Stuff this week, I changed it up, and I actually decided to do it on the spot. It was my first visit to Proud Willie’s and since the word “wings” is in the name, I felt I needed to go beyond my usual mild. It was a wings place after all. I ordered the medium.
Now, medium may not be a barnburner for you, but it is for me. I don’t like it so spicy that I can’t enjoy it. I ordered Proud Willie’s 12 wings for $10.69 before tax. The wings are served with celery (love it) and dressing.
I’m happy to report that the wings were excellent. Just enough heat to make stepping out of my comfort zone a success. I also really like the size of the wings. I’ve had buffalo wings in the past that were just too big. Proud Willie’s are that Goldilocks size.
But if wings are not your thing (no judgment here), Proud Willie’s other offerings include sandwiches, salads and chicken tenders. But I highly recommend the wings.
The Dish
Proud Willie’s Wings and Stuff
Address: 422-B S. Gay St., Auburn
Telephone number: 334-502-0012
Website: proudwillies.com