The Dish: Want to make a salad taste better? Put pulled pork on it!

I’ve mentioned before one of the neatest things about writing The Dish is being able to try new things. Some of those dishes have probably been loved by many for years, but they are still new to me.
And this dish could be one of them. I had my first ever pork salad. Well, the actual name on Full Moon Bar-B-Que’s menu is Pork On A Salad.
I must admit that I always thought the idea of barbecue on a salad was a bit peculiar. Barbecue and bread? Check. Barbecue and baked beans? Of course. Barbecue and cole slaw. Yes and thank you. But barbecue on salad. Mmmm, I don’t know. So I stayed away from it. Or at least I did stay away from it.
Full Moon’s Pork On A Salad offers a bed of lettuce, tomato quarters, shredded cheese, cucumbers (I love cucumbers), a nice helping of pork and a jalapeno pepper. You probably guessed it. I didn’t eat the jalapeno pepper. Baby steps.
You also get a choice of salad dressing. And there’s a lot to choose from, but I felt I needed to get barbecue sauce, which was one of the choices, since I was eating barbecue. It just felt right.
My goodness, who knew cucumber and shredded pork were delicious together? I really enjoyed the salad. At first, I only put barbecue sauce on one small corner of the salad, just to be safe. It was my first bite after all. But after my initial bite, I was all in. And to reiterate, the sweetness of the cucumber and savory pork really worked. I would definitely order it again.
With tax, my salad, which was quite large, was $11.98.
If a salad topped with pork isn’t your speed, there are a number of salads on the Full Moon’s menu, but I would give it a try. You won’t be disappointed.
Pork On A Salad from Full Moon Bar-B-Que in Opelika.
The Dish
Full Moon Bar-B-Que
Address: 2494 Enterprise Drive, Opelika
Telephone number: 334-741-7570
Website: fullmoonbbq.com