The Dish: What has a cookie top and a brownie bottom? The Brookie at Cakeitecture in Opelika

I adore trying new desserts, or at least ones new to me. Sometimes I can be a little late to the party, but I assure you I will show up. Fashionably late, let’s say.

This week I visited Cakeitecture Bakery in Opelika. I like taking my time to look at the offerings at a bakery, asking questions. Seeing what bakers can create is pretty neat, actually.

At Cakeitecture, I decided to try a Brookie. The creation is square in shape with a cookie top and brownie bottom and a perfect size for one.

The chocolate chip cookie had a crunchy top and chewy interior. The brownie was very chocolately and deliciously gooey, but with structure of course because it was the base of the dessert. It tasted like chocolate fudge. The sections, which are individually thick enough to be substantial, make for a perfect marriage, but they were just as good when you eat them on their own. With tax, it cost $5.18.

The dessert definitely leans more rich and would go well with a cup of coffee or tea. Or even a nice cold glass of milk or water. But whatever you choose to drink with it, just make sure you try it. The Brookie is the kind of dessert you should sit back and savor.

The Dish

Cakeitecture Bakery

Address: 124 S. Eighth St, Opelika

Telephone number: 334-246-3002