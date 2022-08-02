The Dish: What's better than an oatmeal cookie? An oatmeal cookie shake at AUsome Nutrition

It’s not every day that I can get my favorite cookie in a shake. And a healthy shake at that.

No, it’s not chocolate chip or sugar or snickerdoodle. Much respect to them all. And I do think they’re great, but they aren’t my favorite. It’s the oatmeal cookie.

And it took me half a second to decide to get the Oatmeal Cookie Shake from AUsome Nutrition in Auburn. It was my first visit to AUsome Nutrition, which on its website says its “passionate about serving healthy options to the Auburn community.” I ordered one of its shakes, but its menu items also include loaded teas, specialty drinks and beauty drinks.

My Oatmeal Cookie Shake tasted as promised, just like an oatmeal cookie. It was nice and thick, but not too thick that you couldn’t drink it with a straw. And, of course, it was nice and cold. A good thing during these hot days. The shakes are 200-250 calories and cost $8.50.

If oatmeal cookies aren’t your thing, there are plenty of shakes to choose from. In fact, the Blueberry Cheesecake is tempting me.

The Dish

AUsome Nutrition

Address: 1100 S. College St., Suite 102, Auburn

Telephone number: 334-707-9077