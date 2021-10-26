The Dish: Who needs tomato sauce on a pizza when you've got the Blanc from Dough Pizzeria?

Perhaps one of the biggest positives of writing The Dish is getting out of my comfort zone. I was never opposed to trying new things, but I tended to stay within a few trusted lanes.

This week’s offering reminded me of a dinner I had with longtime friends. They live out of town, and I hadn’t seen them in ages. They wanted to take me to dinner, but refused to let me pay for my meal. We went to a pizza place they enjoyed.

I didn’t want to be picky when they asked me what I wanted, so I said I was good with anything they chose. They ordered two pizzas for us to share, neither of which I would have picked from the menu. And you know what? They were actually quite good.

For this week’s The Dish, I went to Dough Pizzeria in Opelika, but I ordered a pizza totally out of my normal parameters: the Blanc.

The pizza consisted of extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, roasted chicken, pork belly, tomato, spinach and garlic, and I honestly didn’t know what to expect, especially since I’m a tomato sauce kind of girl and the more the better. But man, I didn’t know what I was missing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}