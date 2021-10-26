 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Dish: Who needs tomato sauce on a pizza when you've got the Blanc from Dough Pizzeria?
0 Comments
top story

The Dish: Who needs tomato sauce on a pizza when you've got the Blanc from Dough Pizzeria?

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Dish: Dough Pizzeria's Blanc pizza an eye opener

Pictured is a Blanc pizza from Dough Pizzeria in Opelika.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed,

Perhaps one of the biggest positives of writing The Dish is getting out of my comfort zone. I was never opposed to trying new things, but I tended to stay within a few trusted lanes.

This week’s offering reminded me of a dinner I had with longtime friends. They live out of town, and I hadn’t seen them in ages. They wanted to take me to dinner, but refused to let me pay for my meal. We went to a pizza place they enjoyed.

I didn’t want to be picky when they asked me what I wanted, so I said I was good with anything they chose. They ordered two pizzas for us to share, neither of which I would have picked from the menu. And you know what? They were actually quite good.

For this week’s The Dish, I went to Dough Pizzeria in Opelika, but I ordered a pizza totally out of my normal parameters: the Blanc.

The pizza consisted of extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, roasted chicken, pork belly, tomato, spinach and garlic, and I honestly didn’t know what to expect, especially since I’m a tomato sauce kind of girl and the more the better. But man, I didn’t know what I was missing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The toppings of the pizza didn’t fight for dominance. You tasted them equally, but they also worked in tandem. I suspect the extra virgin olive oil helps with that. And as a tomato lover, I personally loved the fact the pizza had tomatoes slices. It also had a wonderfully favorable and thin crust.

It wasn’t a heavy pizza. It was substantial, but you didn’t feel weighed down by it. It was quite light. The Blanc really opened my eyes.

And the next time I get to have pork belly on a pizza, I’m all in. Like I said, I didn’t know what I was missing.

The Dish

Dough Pizzeria

Address: 104 S. 8th St., Opelika

Telephone number: 1-334-203-1370

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snapchat implements safety features for young teens

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert