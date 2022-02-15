The Dish: Why get one kind of enchilada when you can get four on one plate at El Rodeo

I’m a strong believer in choices. Kind of to a fault. And especially when it comes to food.

So you can imagine how much El Rodeo Authentic Mexican Restaurant’s Enchiladas Supreme piqued my interest. The dish in question consists of four different enchiladas – chicken, beef, cheese and beans. A really good find, I thought, for my first visit to the restaurant.

El Rodeo has plenty of space. In addition to its table seating, the Opelika restaurant also offers bar seating. There were two large-screen televisions going, and I noticed a sign about live music. Seemed like a neat place to me.

But what about the food? Well, that was neat too.

The enchiladas were served with lettuce, cheese, red sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo. I took a bite of each enchilada separately and could tell the grilled chicken and beef were both well-seasoned. My favorites were the beef and beans enchiladas, though the cheese and chicken enchiladas were good too. It’s just the beef and beans really shined. I love it when beans are not an afterthought on a menu.