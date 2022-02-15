 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Dish: Why get one kind of enchilada when you can get four on one plate at El Rodeo
The Dish: Why get one kind of enchilada when you can get four on one plate at El Rodeo

  • Updated
The Dish: A must-try enchilada dish from El Rodeo

An Enchiladas Supreme from El Rodeo Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Opelika, which features four different kinds of enchiladas under a bed of lettuce and other toppings.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed,

I’m a strong believer in choices. Kind of to a fault. And especially when it comes to food.

So you can imagine how much El Rodeo Authentic Mexican Restaurant’s Enchiladas Supreme piqued my interest. The dish in question consists of four different enchiladas – chicken, beef, cheese and beans. A really good find, I thought, for my first visit to the restaurant.

El Rodeo has plenty of space. In addition to its table seating, the Opelika restaurant also offers bar seating. There were two large-screen televisions going, and I noticed a sign about live music. Seemed like a neat place to me.

But what about the food? Well, that was neat too.

The enchiladas were served with lettuce, cheese, red sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo. I took a bite of each enchilada separately and could tell the grilled chicken and beef were both well-seasoned. My favorites were the beef and beans enchiladas, though the cheese and chicken enchiladas were good too. It’s just the beef and beans really shined. I love it when beans are not an afterthought on a menu.

It’s actually kind of a genius dish. You get to try the different enchiladas, but inevitably the food gets mixed together, and together is where it’s at. I see it as a different take on nachos. Instead of tortilla chips, you’re using tortillas.

If you’re not a fan of enchiladas, there are plenty of other options at El Rodeo. It’s a good-size menu. I, for one, would like to try the Fajitas Rodeo. But if you do like enchiladas, trust me when I say the Enchiladas Supreme is a must-try.

The Dish

El Rodeo Authentic Mexican Restaurant

Address: 814 Geneva St., Opelika

Telephone number: 334-737-5727

Website: www.elrodeoopelikaal.com

