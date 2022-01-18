The Dish: Why settle for queso when you can have Choriqueso from Durango Mexican Grill?

I’m a bona fide chips-and-dip person. One of my favorite snacks as a kid (and I would happily have it any time) was chips and ketchup.
If I went to a restaurant and the only thing I had was a drink with chips and dip that would be just fine with me. I love it. So when I saw Choriqueso on Durango Mexican Grill’s menu, I honestly couldn’t resist.
The lovely gentlemen behind the front desk when I walked in told me it was white cheese dip with chorizo, and that the dip was a little spicy. “I’m all in,” I thought to myself. I might be one of the few people in this town that hasn’t had chorizo in dip. And as I think about it, I can’t remember ever having chorizo. I tend to go for beef or chicken.
The only size on the menu was large, and it was quite a lot of dip. I also got a large bag of chips. The chunks of chorizo made the dip thick, but in the nicest way possible. And there were chunks of chorizo in every bite.
It was a little spicy, but that made the dip all the better. Chorizo has a nice flavor. I always preferred beef with Mexican food, but the chorizo had me wondering what I had been missing. I liked how the flavor mellowed as you ate it.
I decided I needed to get this dip again. I’m always looking for more dips to try. Take it from someone who knows. You can never go wrong with chips and dip.
The Dish
Durango Mexican Grill
Address: 1706 Frederick Road, Opelika
Telephone number: 334-745-0015
Website: durangoopelika.com