The Dish: Why settle for queso when you can have Choriqueso from Durango Mexican Grill?

I’m a bona fide chips-and-dip person. One of my favorite snacks as a kid (and I would happily have it any time) was chips and ketchup.

If I went to a restaurant and the only thing I had was a drink with chips and dip that would be just fine with me. I love it. So when I saw Choriqueso on Durango Mexican Grill’s menu, I honestly couldn’t resist.

The lovely gentlemen behind the front desk when I walked in told me it was white cheese dip with chorizo, and that the dip was a little spicy. “I’m all in,” I thought to myself. I might be one of the few people in this town that hasn’t had chorizo in dip. And as I think about it, I can’t remember ever having chorizo. I tend to go for beef or chicken.

The only size on the menu was large, and it was quite a lot of dip. I also got a large bag of chips. The chunks of chorizo made the dip thick, but in the nicest way possible. And there were chunks of chorizo in every bite.

It was a little spicy, but that made the dip all the better. Chorizo has a nice flavor. I always preferred beef with Mexican food, but the chorizo had me wondering what I had been missing. I liked how the flavor mellowed as you ate it.

