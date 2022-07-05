The Dish: Yes, The Coffee Shop is an appropriate name for this Opelika store

You gotta love a good name. And this week I went to a place in Opelika that has a great one – The Coffee Shop.

Of course, this piece isn’t just about the shop’s name, but you need to give props where props are due. It’s a really good name.

The Coffee Shop, as you would imagine, serves coffee. It also serves other things, but coffee is the star. There are plenty of supporting roles to be found, however, so I promise you will find something you like.

I decided to try The Classic One, which is the shop’s signature coffee of the day. It’s a drip coffee, and good for me that it happened to be a Colombian bean medium roast. It was definitely a medium-bodied coffee and very smooth. A coffee-lover’s kind of coffee. The to-go cup, and I choose the 16-ounce, also had a neat message on it: Keep Life Fun. A good message and a good name.

I wanted to get some food and asked about The House BLT. The helpful barista told me it was the most popular lunch sandwich. That was good enough for me, I thought.

The menu board described The House BLT as “toasted sourdough (with) bacon, lettuce, tomato (and) smashed avocado.” I also tasted a bit of mayonnaise on the sandwich as well.

The avocado on the sandwich made it creamier, but not too creamy since it was balanced with the smoky bacon and slices of tomato. And the use of sourdough bread was a wise move because it was able to hold up to all the components of the sandwich. It wasn’t a sloppy mess.

The dynamic duo of The Classic One and The House BLT made for a good meal. With tax, it cost $11.84.

Check out The Coffee Shop for a good sandwich and a good cup of joe.

The Dish

The Coffee Shop

Address: 122 S. 8th St., Opelika

Telephone number: 334-363-2247