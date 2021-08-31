The Dish: Yes, the ribs are fine, but don't forget Rob’s Ribs’ sausage

I believe one of the unsung heroes in the world of barbecue is the sausage. We talk about the chicken and the pork and the brisket and the ribs, and all are worthy of their accolades, but I don’t see as much about the equally impressive sausage. A pitmaster can do wonders with them too.
That is what I decided to eat this week on my first visit to Rob’s Ribs in Auburn. You may be familiar with Butcher Paper BBQ in Opelika. Rob’s Ribs is, as its websites says, “Part of the Butcher Paper BBQ Family of Restaurants.”
After deciding I wanted to try Rob’s Ribs Sausage Sandwich, I figured why not make it a combo, which came with a side and drink. My side of choice was cole slaw. You also get a choice of barbecue sauce on the side too.
The restaurant’s sausage is specifically Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, which was a twist I didn’t expect. You can see flecks of jalapeno and cheese in the sausages, and they’re served simply between two slices of white bread. I, for one, prefer slices of white bread when I eat at barbecue restaurants. They’re classic. That and pickles. I can never leave behind the pickles.
As you would image, the Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage has a little heat. It’s a mellow heat, so don’t worry. And the sandwich is plenty big enough. It was great. My first bites were just the bread and sausage. I ate parts of it with the mild barbecue sauce I selected later. I would order the sandwich again in a heartbeat.
And the cole slaw tasted like it had a base that was more vinegar than mayonnaise, which gave it a nice tang, and I believe made it crunchier. Sometimes you can get too much mayo in cole slaw. I would get the cole slaw again too.
Now if you don’t like sausages, you can, of course, order chicken, pork, brisket and ribs. Rob’s Ribs has starters, salads, plates, other sides …take your pick. But I would only ask you to re-think how you see sausages. These will make you a fan.
The Dish
Rob’s Ribs
Address: 307 N. College St., Auburn
Telephone number: 334-209-1285
Website: https://www.robsribsauburn.com