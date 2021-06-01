The Dish: You don't have to go down to the Big Easy to get tasty beignets

There are some foods that immediately make you think of a particular city. Beignets fit in that category.

But you don’t have to travel to The Big Easy for beignets because I didn’t for this week’s The Dish.

Mo’Bay Beignet Co. in downtown Auburn has a pretty streamlined menu, which can be kind of refreshing. It consists of beignets – a three-piece or a 12-piece order; syrups to dip in or drizzle on those beignets if you so choose; and coffee.

Since I’d only had beignets once, I was eager to try the ones at Mo’Bay. Its website says its “authentic beignets are made from scratch … with every order made fresh while you wait.”

Since I wanted to share the love, I got a 12-piece order to share with my kids. I also picked up two of Mo’Bay’s signature buttercream syrups for them. The shop also offers a seasonal syrup. It was strawberry, and I almost ordered one for myself.

The beignets were nice and warm when I opened the bag, and they were topped with plenty of powdered sugar. They tasted fresh and had a nice chew, but weren’t heavy. And the individual beignets were quite a good size. No tiny ones in the bunch, which I appreciated.