The Dish: You gotta love coffee, especially with a raspberry almond loaf at Ristretto

Remember I said it first: You gotta love coffee.

Visiting a coffee shop is quite fun, in my humble opinion. It’s neat to see what’s on offer, and I’m not just talking about the coffee. But, still, try the coffee. Or tea. See, I like to include everyone.

For this week’s The Dish, I went to Ristretto Lounge in Opelika, and what I ordered harkens back to a food story I edited a while back. It was about cold brew.

I’m the person who 9 times out of 10 gets hot coffee, and, honestly, maybe that’s 9½ times out of 10. But that story about cold brew was quite interesting. Maybe I was missing something.

Ristretto Lounge has a cold brew on its drink menu: a “TODDY immersion style cold brew.” I figured it was time to give cold brew a try.

This is definitely a drink for coffee lovers, especially those who take their coffee black. It has a strong coffee flavor. Of course, you can add what you like if you don’t like your coffee strong...or not strong all the time. It came poured over ice cubes and was very refreshing. You gotta love coffee.

Along with my cold brew, I also ordered a Raspberry Almond Loaf. I had actually planned on getting something different when I walked into Ristretto, but once I saw the loaves, I wanted to try one of those. And when asked if I wanted it heated, I said yes, please.

The loaf was quite moist, but you still got a great crunch from the almonds. It also had what tasted like a streusel topping, giving you crunch there too. I liked the combination of raspberry and almond. It was sweet, but not sickly sweet, and made a nice companion with the cold brew. The individual-loaf size was good too. Just right. With tax, my coffee and pastry cost $9.81.

I would say my first taste of cold brew was a success. Glad that story piqued my interest…and opened my eyes.

The Dish

Ristretto Lounge

Address: 2650 Corporate Park Drive, Opelika

Telephone number: 334-321-9250