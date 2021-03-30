The potatoes at Twice Baked in Opelika can handle plenty of toppings

I think I’m getting a baked potato education. Let me explain.
For most of my life, baked potatoes seemed to come with butter, sour cream and chives. Or just butter. Sometimes bacon bits, too.
But you can get all kinds of stuff on baked potatoes. It actually makes sense when you think about it. It’s a hearty root vegetable that can act as a blank canvas for any number of things (though a hot baked potato with a pat of butter is good too). They are also hefty enough to handle even more heft. This is where this week’s The Dish comes in.
I visited Twice Baked in downtown Opelika. My reason was to try one of the restaurant’s twice-baked potatoes.
The local eatery offers five potatoes on its menu: Chicken, pork, steak, veggie and plain with bacon bits. My choice was the chicken potato. It has pulled chicken, butter, sour cream, cheese and your choice of homemade barbecue sauce. All of it sounded good to me, and I decided to go with the restaurant’s regular barbecue sauce.
It was a large potato, and you get a generous amount of toppings, especially the pulled chicken. The chicken had a nice flavor on its own, but it went next level when you added the homemade sauce. I liked the sauce so much that I want to try Twice Baked’s other sauces. My next one needs to be the sweet sauce.
The best part: you didn’t lose the taste of the potato with the other toppings, which was important. At its base, it was a good twice-baked potato. Everything else just added to it.
Twice Baked also offers family meals with pork, ribs and whole chicken, as well as sandwiches, Phillys, hot dogs and tacos.
While in the restaurant, I noticed a delicious-looking cake displayed in a glass-covered cake dish on the counter. It was a cookie cake, and I ordered a slice of it too.
Between the potato and slice of cake, my Twice Baked visit was a home run.
The Dish
Twice Baked
Address: 909 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika
Telephone Number: 334-744-3061
Website: https://twicebakedopelika.com/