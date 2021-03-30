The potatoes at Twice Baked in Opelika can handle plenty of toppings

I think I’m getting a baked potato education. Let me explain.

For most of my life, baked potatoes seemed to come with butter, sour cream and chives. Or just butter. Sometimes bacon bits, too.

But you can get all kinds of stuff on baked potatoes. It actually makes sense when you think about it. It’s a hearty root vegetable that can act as a blank canvas for any number of things (though a hot baked potato with a pat of butter is good too). They are also hefty enough to handle even more heft. This is where this week’s The Dish comes in.

I visited Twice Baked in downtown Opelika. My reason was to try one of the restaurant’s twice-baked potatoes.

The local eatery offers five potatoes on its menu: Chicken, pork, steak, veggie and plain with bacon bits. My choice was the chicken potato. It has pulled chicken, butter, sour cream, cheese and your choice of homemade barbecue sauce. All of it sounded good to me, and I decided to go with the restaurant’s regular barbecue sauce.