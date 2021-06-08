This appetizer from El Ranchero is a great start

I don’t order many appetizers.

It’s not that I’m not interested in them. I’m just more focused on the main event. But for this week’s The Dish, I wanted to change that. I was sticking strictly to the appetizer menu.

I decided to go to El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant in Auburn. There’s quite a bit on its appetizer menu, with everything from nachos to ceviche. And, of course, you can get dips – cheese dip, bean dip, guacamole dip and so on. But it was the Papas Doradas that caught my eye.

Papas Doradas are potato wedges covered with chorizo dip, bacon, pico de gallo and cheese dip. And when I made my to-go order, the staff member who helped me said it was his favorite appetizer on the menu.

I made a good selection.

The dish was huge with tons of toppings. There was a lot of everything. You get your money’s worth. The chorizo dip was fantastic and went perfectly with the wedges. Amping it up was the bacon, some of it in quarter-strips, and the cheese dip. And pico de gallo, because of the tomatoes, balances the dish.

It was my first visit to El Ranchero, and though I want to try more than just the appetizers (I’m looking at you, Burrito Supreme), the appetizer menu is definitely worth your time.