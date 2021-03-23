This coconut cake settles down nicely with a cup of coffee

As odd as it might sound, sweets have become a bigger part of my personal culinary world.

I don’t mean to say I never ate many sweets, but I wasn’t necessarily disappointed if I didn’t have anything sweet to eat. It was nice, but I was fine either way. Things have changed, and I think it has something to do with my affinity for coffee.

For this week’s The Dish, I visited Zoe’s Ice Cream Delite in Opelika. I heard the restaurant’s cakes were homemade, so I was kind of on a mission. I wanted to taste a slice of one of those cakes.

They are, in fact, homemade. It was the first question I asked the extremely helpful employee who fielded all my questions. And after some thought, I decided to try a slice of coconut cake.

The three-layer cake was really moist. It was sweet, but not cloying. And the frosting was amazing – not so thick that it overwhelms the cake. I truly enjoyed it.

Zoe’s Ice Cream Delite’s coconut cake and a lovely cup of coffee make a great end to any meal.

The Dish

Zoe’s Ice Cream Delite