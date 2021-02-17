Toomer’s Baked Oatmeal Steamer pushes away the cold

Because it was cold outside, I wanted something to warm my insides. I found that and more with the Toomer’s Baked Oatmeal Steamer.

The dish, which is found at Toomer’s Coffee Roasters in Opelika, quickly became one of best things I have ever eaten after that first bite. The Toomer’s Baked Oatmeal Steamer is a Toomer’s Baked Oatmeal Square broken into large chunks and steamed milk.

I chose the Pecan and Craisins oatmeal square, though the Apple Almond Baked Oatmeal square was just as appealing. More options are also available. I also ordered one of the coffee shop's lattes. My motto: Never forget the coffee.

I instantly got a whiff of cinnamon when I lifted the top of the container that held my oatmeal steamer. The baked oatmeal square warmed with the steamed milk was beyond delightful. I’ve never had oatmeal so good. And the crunch of the pecans and the bite of the Craisins combined with the oatmeal made for a great combination. I ate it to the very last drop.

Toomer’s Baked Oatmeal Steamer was excellent on a cold day, but honestly, any day would be a good day for one.

The Dish

Toomer’s Coffee Roasters