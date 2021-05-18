When Insomnia Cookies says warm cookies, it means it

I love being surprised by things – a good surprise, I mean. And it came in the shape of cookies this week.

For The Dish, I decided to go to Insomnia Cookies in Auburn. It was my first visit to the cookie establishment. Why it took me so long? I don’t know.

I ordered one of Insomnia’s classic cookies, a Peanut Butter Chip cookie, and one of its deluxe cookies, a Triple Chocolate Chunk cookie. I got the chocolate chunk cookie because if you’re going to sell any chocolate chip/chunk cookie it needs to be spot on. And I got its peanut butter cookie to see how Insomnia handled it.

I’ve had peanut butter cookies that were not very impressive. Instead of the complex flavors of a cookie, it was like getting a spoonful of peanut butter. Now, don’t get mad at me if you like spoonfuls of peanut butter. There’s nothing wrong with that, but I was eating a peanut butter cookie.

Where did the surprise come in? The shop’s website says: “Welcome to insomnia, Warm cookies delivered crazy late.” Since I didn’t get my cookies delivered – I ordered them when I went in the store – I didn’t expect them to be warm, and that would have been perfectly fine.