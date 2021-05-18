When Insomnia Cookies says warm cookies, it means it

I love being surprised by things – a good surprise, I mean. And it came in the shape of cookies this week.
For The Dish, I decided to go to Insomnia Cookies in Auburn. It was my first visit to the cookie establishment. Why it took me so long? I don’t know.
I ordered one of Insomnia’s classic cookies, a Peanut Butter Chip cookie, and one of its deluxe cookies, a Triple Chocolate Chunk cookie. I got the chocolate chunk cookie because if you’re going to sell any chocolate chip/chunk cookie it needs to be spot on. And I got its peanut butter cookie to see how Insomnia handled it.
I’ve had peanut butter cookies that were not very impressive. Instead of the complex flavors of a cookie, it was like getting a spoonful of peanut butter. Now, don’t get mad at me if you like spoonfuls of peanut butter. There’s nothing wrong with that, but I was eating a peanut butter cookie.
Where did the surprise come in? The shop’s website says: “Welcome to insomnia, Warm cookies delivered crazy late.” Since I didn’t get my cookies delivered – I ordered them when I went in the store – I didn’t expect them to be warm, and that would have been perfectly fine.
Thing is. They were warm. Some of the chocolate chunks and peanut butter chips were slightly melted when I took my bites. Note to self: Warm cookies are definitely the way to go.
The cookies were both delicious and worth ordering again. They had a soft center, with a little crunch on the outside. The shop also has plenty of cookies to choose from.
But if you’re hankering for more options, Insomnia Cookies sells cookie sandwiches, cookie cakes, brownies and ice cream. So many choices. So little time. You can even buy cold milk to go with your warm cookies. Yes, please and thank you.
The Dish
Insomnia Cookies
Address: 181 N. College St., Auburn
Telephone: 334-649-6263
Website: insomniacookies.com