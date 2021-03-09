 Skip to main content
Who needs bread? Cordon Bleu Wrap at Block & Barrel Deli hits the spot
editor's pick top story

Who needs bread? Cordon Bleu Wrap at Block & Barrel Deli hits the spot

Cordon Bleu Wrap at Block & Barrel Deli a must-try

The Cordon Bleu Wrap and bag of chips from Block & Barrel Deli in Auburn.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed,

I learned something this week: Wraps are actually quite nice.

Yes, you may respond to my statement with an eye roll, but cut me some slack. I don’t really order wraps. And, honestly, if memory serves I think the only “wraps” I eat are flour tortillas, but much more often I eat hard shells.

I’ve always thought sandwiches were heartier on loaves…or buns…or croissants. I love bread. And wraps seemed like a poor substitute. But for this week’s The Dish, I thought it was important to step out a little.

I visited Block & Barrel Deli in Auburn and decided to order one its specialty sandwiches – the Cordon Bleu Wrap. It’s grilled chicken, Black Forest ham and Swiss cheese with Caesar dressing and honey mustard on a wheat wrap. You can also request toppings, such as lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, olives, onions, salad peppers and sweet peppers.

I happily requested some toppings and also ordered a bag of chips.

The sandwich was large and filling. I loved the grilled chicken…full of flavor…and the Swiss cheese. I can be on the fence with Swiss cheese, but this one was good.

And perhaps the best part was that the wheat wrap was tasty. It was kind of the perfect vehicle for the sandwich. All the elements worked well together.

So, you live and learn. I should have never counted out the wrap. In fact, there’s a Chicken Teriyaki Wrap at Block & Barrel that has my name on it.

The Dish

Block & Barrel Deli

Address: 323 Airport Road, Ste H, Auburn

Telephone: 334-821-4070

