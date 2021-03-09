Who needs bread? Cordon Bleu Wrap at Block & Barrel Deli hits the spot

I learned something this week: Wraps are actually quite nice.

Yes, you may respond to my statement with an eye roll, but cut me some slack. I don’t really order wraps. And, honestly, if memory serves I think the only “wraps” I eat are flour tortillas, but much more often I eat hard shells.

I’ve always thought sandwiches were heartier on loaves…or buns…or croissants. I love bread. And wraps seemed like a poor substitute. But for this week’s The Dish, I thought it was important to step out a little.

I visited Block & Barrel Deli in Auburn and decided to order one its specialty sandwiches – the Cordon Bleu Wrap. It’s grilled chicken, Black Forest ham and Swiss cheese with Caesar dressing and honey mustard on a wheat wrap. You can also request toppings, such as lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, olives, onions, salad peppers and sweet peppers.

I happily requested some toppings and also ordered a bag of chips.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sandwich was large and filling. I loved the grilled chicken…full of flavor…and the Swiss cheese. I can be on the fence with Swiss cheese, but this one was good.