Wings galore at Wing Town

I put wings in that often-described category of comfort food. You know the ones. After that first bite, you wonder why you don’t eat them more often. Or maybe wings just have that effect on me.

This week’s food review brought me Wing Town on Opelika Road in Auburn. I seem to pass it on my way to most places, so I thought it was time to give it a try.

With a name like Wing Town, I expected a variety of wing flavors, and I wasn’t disappointed. The restaurant also offers a nice list of the number of wings you can buy, as well as sides. There are also combos. And you can get your wings boneless.

I decided to order a different flavor for my wings - instead of my normal mild - and went for the teriyaki. I selected the 10-piece. I also ordered a side of cheese sticks, which were a five-piece.

Teriyaki was a good choice. I enjoyed the wings, and they went well with the also-good ranch dressing. Why did I mention the ranch dressing? Because not all ranch dressings are created equal. Believe me. And sauces are kind of my jam. So if I mention one, it was worth mentioning. The cheese sticks were nice too.

I didn’t finish everything in one sitting. It was a lot of food. With tax, the cost of my meal was $12.25.

If you like wings, Wing Town is worth checking out.

