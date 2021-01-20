 Skip to main content
You've got to try this cool, chocolatey, coffee-y pie from The Bean
A pie that will leave you wanting more

A Chocolate Espresso Pie and a 12-ounce latte from The Bean in Auburn.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed |

This week’s The Dish was a bit of harrowing experience for me. Well, harrowing is probably an overstatement, but I was nervous for a little while. Why? Because I needed to take a picture.

I visited The Bean, a coffee shop on North Dean Road in Auburn, because I wanted to try its Chocolate Espresso Pie. The pie, however, is a Frozen Chocolate Pie, and since my truck doesn’t double as a frig, I was a little panicky.

I wanted the slice of pie in my picture to look exactly like the slice of pie I was handed in the shop or pretty darn close. So much so, I tried to find the best spot on my seat for the pie to sit so the container didn’t move around. I used my jacket to try to shield the pie from the sunlight beaming through the window, and I even tried to reason with the pie by telling it not to melt. Twice.

And when I got to the office, I raced inside – leaving my laptop in the truck – so I could take the picture. It melted a little bit, but not too bad. It still looked pretty. And the taste was even better.

With this pie, I have officially crossed the Rubicon with all things coffee. The pie was delicious.

It was creamy and cool and balanced. A chocolate and coffee lover’s dream. I wanted another slice. I even tried to get the melted bits on my fork.

I also ordered a 12-ounce latte while at The Bean. It was a very smooth cup. And smooth coffee isn’t always a given at a coffee shop or any place selling coffee. I’m definitely a fan.

Give The Bean’s Chocolate Espresso Pie and its coffee a try. You won’t be disappointed.

The Dish

The Bean

Address: 140 N. Dean Road, Auburn

Telephone Number: 334-728-5906

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

