Jim Sikes: It's that glorious time of year when produce is in abundance

Lots of you have commented about our abundance exploration. Mostly in a positive way. For those who missed it, what we said is that abundance is a good thing. It’s so good in fact that it’s dangerous. It’s so easy to get more than we can use. Sort of like that “eyes are bigger than our stomachs” concept.
My friend Joyce Newland thought I was poking at her. She’s so kind to shop for me. She brings it. I buy it. What I told her was – and I was complimenting her – that variety is great, as long as we can use it. And when that variety is fresh, wow. Go for it.
My plan is to use it right now. Share my abundance with my neighbors. I love giving stuff away. If it involves food and cooking, even better.
Here’s what Cherie Hall, a food class regular, had to say: “A very good point. I am sometimes embarrassed by the abundance in my life. It makes me a gracious giver but sometimes I slack. It really grieves me to waste food.”
She’s spot on. Use the joys of abundance.
I was the recipient of the gift of abundance this week. Aimee and I had a visit from our friend and fellow singing chef, Tommy Palmer. He brought us a paper bag of fresh chanterelles. Lots of them this year. He foraged and shared with us.
Lots of people have gardens. Big ones. They have plenty for themselves. So much that they freeze or can some for later in the year. Even better, they make something, like preserves, to enjoy come winter.
The best thing is the give-away principle. Last week Paul Ciaverelli brought us tomatoes and peppers from the pots on his deck. He didn’t really have too much. He simply shared from what he had. Marcia Henderson did the same thing with corn she got.
Yes, it’s the time for abundance of produce. Gardens are at their best this year. We are the beneficiaries.
That brings to mind farmer’s markets. These are the real deal. Not a pickup truck along the road. The selection of “fresh” is actually true.
We’ve got Opelika Farmer’s Market and Parkway Farmer’s Market all year long. Sometimes it's local. When not, it’s still good produce – fruit and veggies.
This time of year we have seasonal farmer’s markets. By sometime in May until there is no more, we can get the best and freshest available. Most of what’s for sale has been harvested in the last 24 hours. I think that hits the fresh mark square on.
There are regular sources available to us who don’t grow everything ourselves. Here are some that come to mind.
Farmer’s markets operate regularly in Auburn. There’s one on Thursdays and another Saturday. Lots of vendors come to offer their bounty. I say it that way because we can find baked items and other prepared goodies. My friend Ralf Dutoit offers of his bounty too.
Then there’s O Grows in Opelika. That market is available on Tuesday at 3 p.m. like most everybody. They are an Auburn University outreach program working with the community and local schools. Lots of vendors sell every week. All sorts of fruits and veggies plus homemade wonders as well. My friend Gina Smith is a regular. Better get there before she does.
Slip over to Beauregard and there’s likely some folks selling produce. But don’t miss Capp’s Sausage. Chris Harmon grows some fine tomatoes. Clint Riddle has some Killer BBQ.
Most of our sister communities have farmer’s markets. What a nice day trip to shop from the abundance offered – plus lunch.
Looks like there are plenty of farmer’s markets for all of us. Support the farmers that give of their time and effort to make this abundance available to us.