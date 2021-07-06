Jim Sikes: It's that glorious time of year when produce is in abundance

Lots of you have commented about our abundance exploration. Mostly in a positive way. For those who missed it, what we said is that abundance is a good thing. It’s so good in fact that it’s dangerous. It’s so easy to get more than we can use. Sort of like that “eyes are bigger than our stomachs” concept.

My friend Joyce Newland thought I was poking at her. She’s so kind to shop for me. She brings it. I buy it. What I told her was – and I was complimenting her – that variety is great, as long as we can use it. And when that variety is fresh, wow. Go for it.

My plan is to use it right now. Share my abundance with my neighbors. I love giving stuff away. If it involves food and cooking, even better.

Here’s what Cherie Hall, a food class regular, had to say: “A very good point. I am sometimes embarrassed by the abundance in my life. It makes me a gracious giver but sometimes I slack. It really grieves me to waste food.”

She’s spot on. Use the joys of abundance.

I was the recipient of the gift of abundance this week. Aimee and I had a visit from our friend and fellow singing chef, Tommy Palmer. He brought us a paper bag of fresh chanterelles. Lots of them this year. He foraged and shared with us.