Jim Sikes: What's the difference between stock and broth? Glad you asked!

In class this past Sunday, we talked about the importance of rich, complex stocks in cooking. At a high level, they are critical. Plus, they make everyday cooking into much more. The flavor they provide is tremendous. We made three different ones for the dishes we prepared.
So what’s difference between stock and broth? On the surface, it’s simple. Stock is made from bones. Broth is made from meat or fish/seafood.
We went on to discuss why stock is made like it is. The time spent simmering those bones is worth it. What you get is meat Jell-O. Its texture gives the mouthfeel to stocks and broths made from it. Make stock and produce broth using that liquid as the base.
Then I confessed freely to using the term stock incorrectly. We call broths stock. We don’t call stocks broths – mostly. That’s my story, at least. It’s what I do.
Before I could say something about it, there came the question: what about vegetable stock? Where are the bones, chef? Oops, got me. But that’s what we say.
Then I countered with the very popular product, bone broth. Take that class. I thought, no bones in broth – sort of.
What’s the simple answer? Marketing. Many of these liquids are called what they are because of what’s comfortable to say and therefore to sell.
Bone broth has a better sound than bone stock. Yet that’s what it is, a liquid made from simmering bones. Bone broth will be the big words on a package and, in smaller type, the critter whose bones are used. We are willing to pay more for the name. Put it chilled in the meat section and add another dollar or two.
We say shrimp stock but no bones. Even if the shells count, shrimp broth doesn’t sound right. Neither does veggie broth. In fact, it’s stock without bones. We say veggie stock even if we use the term chicken broth.
Confused? Don’t worry about it. Call yours whatever you want to as long as you know what’s in there. If the words feel good when you say them, go for it.
Want to make stock/broth at home? It’s easy. Flavorful ingredients are simmered in water to produce a rich, tasty liquid that can be a part of so many fine dishes. The time: 2 to 6 hours. The cost: minimal. The result: priceless.
Here’s what popular food author Michael Ruhlman says in his book, "Ratios." When he’s talking about stock, he writes, “It may be the most commonly avoided preparation in American home kitchens, even though it’s the single preparation that might elevate a home cook’s food from decent to spectacular.”
Wow! Really? You bet. He is absolutely right. Properly executed – simmering slowly and taking time to strain and clarify along the way - stocks can make a dramatic improvement to our cooking.
We found out firsthand how true this is. The stocks we made were an important part of each creation. Our soup had that superior flavor and mouthfeel. The main course sauce was much better due to the wine and rich stock. A combination of stocks became the taste factor and lent complexity to our risotto.
Call them what you wish, stocks or broths. Whether they are the base of a dish or just a few spoons added along the way, stocks are those luscious liquids that can make a huge difference in our final dishes. Take the time to keep some on hand or make them especially for a dish. It’s a simple task that packs a great reward.