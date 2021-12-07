Jim Sikes: What's the difference between stock and broth? Glad you asked!

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bone broth has a better sound than bone stock. Yet that’s what it is, a liquid made from simmering bones. Bone broth will be the big words on a package and, in smaller type, the critter whose bones are used. We are willing to pay more for the name. Put it chilled in the meat section and add another dollar or two.

We say shrimp stock but no bones. Even if the shells count, shrimp broth doesn’t sound right. Neither does veggie broth. In fact, it’s stock without bones. We say veggie stock even if we use the term chicken broth.

Confused? Don’t worry about it. Call yours whatever you want to as long as you know what’s in there. If the words feel good when you say them, go for it.

Want to make stock/broth at home? It’s easy. Flavorful ingredients are simmered in water to produce a rich, tasty liquid that can be a part of so many fine dishes. The time: 2 to 6 hours. The cost: minimal. The result: priceless.

Here’s what popular food author Michael Ruhlman says in his book, "Ratios." When he’s talking about stock, he writes, “It may be the most commonly avoided preparation in American home kitchens, even though it’s the single preparation that might elevate a home cook’s food from decent to spectacular.”