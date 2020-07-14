Monterey Jack’s cheese. That’s the full name of this popular white melting cheese. It’s a staple. I keep some on hand. It’s flavorful yet mild and has so many uses. Let’s take a look at a few facts about this born-in-the-USA cheese.
First, we might as well get the name out of the way. Right up front, there’s more than one fact here. I’ve heard a number of versions of the legends about this cheese. Doubtless several of them combine into the real truth — if there is any such thing.
It seems like many stories involving California creations have missions or monks in them somewhere. It’s true for Jack cheese. Spain and/or Mexico find their way into the picture. True for Jack cheese.
Then there’s land and gold. True for Jack cheese. Then come along ruthlessness and speculation. True for Jack cheese. How about entrepreneurship? Ditto for Jack cheese.
Quite some past and there’s more to come.
A man by the name of David Jack came along and bought up land on the Monterey Peninsula. The circumstances of his purchase we’re not exactly the most scrupulous. In fact, in the deal he bought everything on the land. Vineyards and the like became his. In the overall purchase were over a dozen dairy farms and that’s how cheese comes into the picture.
For years, the locals had made a cheese known as queso blanco pais. Since it was coming from David Jack’s land, it became Jack’s cheese. He sold it throughout the Monterey area with his name plastered on the side.
Before long, it was being called Monterey Jack’s cheese. Over time, we have Monterey Jack cheese. These days we often call it simply Jack cheese.
Over the years, a number of farms in the area have sold their version of Monterey Jack cheese. Today there is only one left using the traditional process. Schoch Family Farmstead in Salinas is it. They make and sell their Jack and four other cheeses plus raw milk. Right now, it’s local sales only, but plans are to market online before long.
From grocery stores to supermarkets, it’s common to find Jack cheese in the dairy section. As tasty as they are, these rubbery slabs don’t hold a candle to their complex cousin.
Another fact — we Americans scoff down over 30 pounds of cheese per person every year. That’s lots of it. Well, yes and no. Worldwide we are in the middle of the pack. The leaders consume twice as much and a few even more.
According to whose data you read and its date, the top consumers always include cold weather countries and others along the Mediterranean like Greece, France and Italy.
In the US, our leading cheese is mozzarella. That’s easy to believe considering the amount of pizza we consume. Jack cheese is similar to easy-melting mozzarella, but with more flavor. I prefer it on baked pasta and eggplant.
Jack cheese also finds its way into Tex-Mex cuisine. Its ability to melt and stay flexible as it cools makes it ideal for many of these dishes.
Shredded Jack cheese is a staple of the restaurant business. It finds its way into lots of menu items. Its influence is far-reaching.
How about the Southern classic pimento cheese? Absolutely. I grate Cheddar and Jack together in mine. I try to add a third cheese if I can. A little Swiss works for me.
Sometimes I add cream cheese for a softer texture. Add some seasoning plus chopped roasted red peppers and you’re almost home. As my friend chef Tod Bottcher of Yum Yum’s says, “don’t forget the juice.”
No matter your favorite way to use Monterey Jack cheese, there are many more. It certainly deserves a place in your cheese pantry.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
