You probably know about the barbecue at Bow & Arrow, but how about this savory and sweet combination?

I’m not sure when it started – maybe I have always been like this – but I like contrasts … at least when it comes to food and drink.

When I have a cup of hot coffee or tea (though I need to up my tea game since I have it so rarely), a cold drink has its own real estate on my table (or desk). That’s because I will drink both in the same setting. It’s so automatic it would be strange if one of them were missing.

It’s the same with food, and my trip to Bow & Arrow for this week’s The Dish is an excellent example. I didn't go for the oft-praised barbecue. Instead, I wanted to try the restaurant’s Memaw’s Eclair. Fantastic name and it’s an éclair. Of course I needed to try it.

But after I ordered it, I felt I needed something more. What did I order? The restaurant’s hashbrown casserole from its sides menu. Perfect contrast.

Bow & Arrow’s éclair had layers of graham cracker crust, opposed to the filled pastry puff you normally see. There’s also French vanilla pudding and a hardened hot fudge topping.

It was very good. It wasn’t overly sweet, but definitely a sweet dessert. Using a graham cracker crust was a nice surprise as was the use of hot fudge. The vanilla pudding was very light.

