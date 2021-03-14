Ideas bloom at The Potting Shed

The Potting Shed is your premier local source for all of your plant needs!

If you’ve ever driven through the intersection of Moores Mill Road and Society Hill Road, you’ve seen the cute little green building on the corner with a side yard full of plants. Not to be underestimated, this little building is full of all of the plants that you could possibly need to make both the inside and outside of your home feel like a tranquil oasis of greenery.

With a huge selection of annuals, perennials, shrubs, succulents, home décor, outdoor furnishings, gifts, and seasonal items, there’s something for everyone. Not only that, they’ve got the best pottery selection in the area.

Potting Shed’s owner, Heath Davis, and his team are always happy to help customers with their plant needs and advice for gardening and landscaping projects. With a few pictures of the area (and measurements if possible), the helpful team will work with customers to custom-design any space for no additional charge.

Their on-site greenhouse, The Potting Shed has a variety of plants throughout the year. So after the spring planting season, don’t forget to check back for pumpkins in the fall and Christmas trees and wreaths in the winter!

To see pictures of the plants that are currently available and be the first to know about new arrivals, be sure to follow @PottingShedAuburn on Instagram and Facebook.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.