Interim HomeCare prioritized safety, positivity to withstand pandemic

To provide professional in-home care services to seniors and people with disabilities, it’s crucial that caregivers be able to safely enter the homes of those in need.

This was a matter that Interim HomeCare of Auburn, which provides in-home services to East Alabama families, faced during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, according to Rachel Dean, the company’s administrator.

“A challenge throughout healthcare was sourcing and obtaining PPE [personal protective equipment],” Dean explained. “In our type of business, we are in patient’s homes providing care, because we have to be hands-on. We positioned ourselves as if COVID would become a pandemic and sourced these resources early on, allowing us to continue to provide services to our patients and keep our employees safe.”

In striving to keep giving high-quality care to patients during the pandemic, Dean said Interim HomeCare staff prioritized positivity, drawing encouragement and ongoing resolve from it.

“We stayed positive throughout COVID,” Dean said. “We knew that, eventually, the numbers would come down. So, we stayed the course and made sure the patients we serve received the care they deserve.”