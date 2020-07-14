At the Lee County Humane Society, our Summer of Second Chances giving campaign is continuing through August, and we’re asking members of our community to become Crisis Companions by donating toward the care of our animals.
Become a Crisis Companion
COVID-19 has resulted in many challenges facing LCHS, including decreased donations and the cancellation of our major fundraising events. At the same time, we are in the middle of puppy and kitten season, with many baby animals in need of care.
We need the community’s help more than ever as we continue to provide for the amazing animals that we save each year. An $18 donation will cover the cost of caring for an animal for a day at LCHS. A $50 donation will cover one pet’s spay or neuter surgery.
Recurring donations make it easy to help animals in need every month and are very much appreciated, especially during these uncertain times.
In a 40-day stay at the LCHS shelter, which was the average length of stay in 2019, we spend an average of $880 on each animal, including spay/neuter, vaccines and providing for any other needs.
To donate and become a Crisis Companion, please visit https://www.leecountyhumane.org/crisis-companions. Every little bit of help goes a long way toward supporting our mission of saving local companion animals’ lives.
Businesses can also become crisis companions with LCHS. If you’d like to become a Business Crisis Companion, email Sidney Hancock at outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org. We ask that participating businesses make a one-time donation of $200 (the average cost of our seven-day stray hold and spay/neuter surgery for one animal).
Participating businesses will be advertised on our website as a Business Crisis Companion, receive a shout-out on social media and be included in our press release. They will also receive a flyer for their business and digital logo to advertise on their website stating, “We are Crisis Companions of LCHS.”
The flyer will include a picture of the adoptable animal the business helped us to save that week.
Volunteering at LCHS
Additional ways to help out include adopting, fostering and volunteering. Our volunteers are essential to the socialization and enrichment of our animals.
We currently have many cats and kittens who are always happy to have volunteers pet and play with them. We welcome animal lovers 16 years of age and older to volunteer at the shelter.
Volunteers 18 years of age and older can also walk dogs after completing the volunteer application process and our dog walker training program.
Our dogs always love having volunteer dog walkers take them for playtime in one of our play yards and for on-leash walks on our walking trail at LCHS.
Trained dog walkers can also take dogs who qualify offsite for a jog or walk at the park, on local trails and anywhere that dogs are welcome!
To become a volunteer, visit leecountyhumane.org/volunteer and fill out a volunteer application. We will then follow up with instructions to sign up for a volunteer orientation, which is the next step of the application process.
At the volunteer orientation, we will schedule times to complete the shelter tour, which is the final step to become an LCHS volunteer.
Virtual poster contest
One way to help from home is through participating in our education and advocacy efforts.
Between now and July 26, we’re asking community members to create posters with themes promoting the wellbeing of local pets. These themes include the importance of fostering and adopting for homeless companion animals; things pets need to be happy and healthy (socialization, exercise, preventative veterinary care, etc.); and the importance of kindness for the whole community’s wellbeing.
To participate, create a drawing, painting or similar work of art with room for a short phrase or information related to the above topics. Please take a picture of the poster, and send it in by emailing it to volunteer2@leecountyhumane.org or messaging the photo to the Volunteers of Lee County Humane Society Facebook page.
Include the name of the artist, and if the artist is a child, their age as well.
During the week after the submission deadline, we will post a survey with all of the submitted posters so that our supporters may vote for their favorite posters in the adult and child category. We will be asking all participants to share the survey through social media and the link to the survey to maximize the impact of the posters.
We have amazing prizes that local businesses generously donated to us for the contest. These prizes include 18 mini cookies from Mylk’s Cookies in Auburn, certificates for free regular pizzas provided by Piazza Roman Pizza (dine-in only) and $25 gift certificates from Smoothie King.
We hope that this contest will raise awareness of what we do at LCHS, help us find fosters and adopters for our animals and promote the health and wellness of animals who are already in homes through education.
We are open for adoptions on an appointment-only basis and are looking for loving forever homes for our animals!
To adopt from LCHS, please fill out an adoption application through our website at leecountyhumane.org. Next, email lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org or call us at 334-821-3222 to set up a time to meet the animal that you’re interested in adopting.
Whether you foster, donate, adopt or volunteer, there are many ways to help save the lives of homeless pets.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
