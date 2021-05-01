Opelika SportsPlex embraced social media during pandemic

For two months in 2020, the Opelika SportsPlex & Aquatics Center closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its virtual doors, however, were opened wide.

Two weeks before the facility closed, SportsPlex officials embraced the idea of using social media and web-based meeting outlets, said Laura Leigh Chesser, public relations coordinator for Opelika Parks and Recreation. As a result, multiple group fitness classes were recorded and shared with the public.

“When we closed, we began posting those online for people to access at home,” Chesser said. “We knew one of the groups that would have the hardest time with isolation, fear and inactivity would be our seniors group. So our two staff members over that group [Valeri White and Mary Kuhn] worked themselves to pieces to make sure they were okay.”

By using Zoom, a video communications app, White and Kuhn were able to communicate with the seniors group and conduct live exercise classes, daily group conversations, and even bingo games, Chesser added.