Opelika SportsPlex embraced social media during pandemic

For two months in 2020, the Opelika SportsPlex & Aquatics Center closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its virtual doors, however, were opened wide.
Two weeks before the facility closed, SportsPlex officials embraced the idea of using social media and web-based meeting outlets, said Laura Leigh Chesser, public relations coordinator for Opelika Parks and Recreation. As a result, multiple group fitness classes were recorded and shared with the public.
“When we closed, we began posting those online for people to access at home,” Chesser said. “We knew one of the groups that would have the hardest time with isolation, fear and inactivity would be our seniors group. So our two staff members over that group [Valeri White and Mary Kuhn] worked themselves to pieces to make sure they were okay.”
By using Zoom, a video communications app, White and Kuhn were able to communicate with the seniors group and conduct live exercise classes, daily group conversations, and even bingo games, Chesser added.
“They popped 289 bags of popcorn and delivered them to the seniors’ mailboxes with notes that said, ‘Popping in to check on you,’” Chesser said. “They did car caravan parades to lift the spirits of a few very isolated seniors, and to celebrate one senior who battled COVID-19 for 48 days in ICU.”
When it reopened in May, the SportsPlex had “very limited amenities and a lot of modifications,” all of which were necessary to reinforce social distancing, Chesser said.
“Due to the closures and modifications that prohibited so many of our members from using the facility, we didn’t charge our members any membership fees for eight months,” Chesser added.
The 2020 pandemic brought many challenges, and these challenges strengthened creativity at the SportsPlex, Chesser said.
“During our shutdown, we posted some silly trivia games on our social media that people loved, and it gave us the idea for our adult egg hunt event that we just had,” Chesser said. “Our seniors are still doing monthly outdoor socially distanced picnics that resulted from COVID-19. We’re also still live streaming our senior exercise classes for those who are hesitant to join us in person.
“We have had to pivot a few times, but it’s helped us see how capable we are.”