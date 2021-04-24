Southern Union shows Bison spirit of strength

From the first nursing class forty years ago to the graduates who will be receiving a degree in May, Southern Union State Community College has evolved into one of the premier training programs for healthcare workers. Today, as the end of the Covid-19 pandemic nears, we owe so much to our caring nurses and healthcare workers for weathering the storm. SUSCC is proud to see many of our nursing students on the frontlines, utilizing what they have learned at SUSCC to make a difference in our world.

Like so many others, Southern Union has had to adjust to a different way of operating from day to day. However, the Bison spirit of endurance and strength shone through and helped propel us to brighter days. We are proud of our students who have carried these attributes into the community and played a part in moving us all forward. By the end of Spring semester, the SUSCC nursing students will have covered 536 shifts local vaccine clinics, administering roughly 35,000- 40,000 vaccinations.

It is a privilege to have trained members of the community who have gone above and beyond throughout this crisis. To our alumni, and each healthcare worker, Southern Union offers a hearty thank you.