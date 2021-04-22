Technology, teamwork equipped Machen McChesney during pandemic

Smack-dab in the middle of the 2020 tax season. That’s exactly when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

At Machen McChesney, a public accounting firm in Auburn that has served clients since 1954, this meant things shifted toward ensuring the safety of clients and staff, all while meeting clients’ needs and deadlines, according to Marketing and Office Manager Patty Hickman.

“Our firm made a significant investment in technology two years ago,” Hickman said. “This investment allowed our staff to work from home while staying in contact with clients and co-workers. Clients could upload their documents to a secure portal, or drop off their documents in a secure drop box.”

Equipped with technology, Machen McChesney took on multiple challenges, Hickman added. These included extended deadlines, the emergence of COVID-19 relief grants and tax credits, and the ever-changing guidance from the IRS and Small Business Administration.

“We immediately created a PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] application process for many of our clients,” Hickman said. “This allowed hundreds of our clients to obtain PPP loans, which helped keep their businesses open and employees on the payroll.”