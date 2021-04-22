Technology, teamwork equipped Machen McChesney during pandemic

Smack-dab in the middle of the 2020 tax season. That’s exactly when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
At Machen McChesney, a public accounting firm in Auburn that has served clients since 1954, this meant things shifted toward ensuring the safety of clients and staff, all while meeting clients’ needs and deadlines, according to Marketing and Office Manager Patty Hickman.
“Our firm made a significant investment in technology two years ago,” Hickman said. “This investment allowed our staff to work from home while staying in contact with clients and co-workers. Clients could upload their documents to a secure portal, or drop off their documents in a secure drop box.”
Equipped with technology, Machen McChesney took on multiple challenges, Hickman added. These included extended deadlines, the emergence of COVID-19 relief grants and tax credits, and the ever-changing guidance from the IRS and Small Business Administration.
“We immediately created a PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] application process for many of our clients,” Hickman said. “This allowed hundreds of our clients to obtain PPP loans, which helped keep their businesses open and employees on the payroll.”
Navigating the COVID-19 relief grants application process was no easy task, given how guidance on these grants changed every week, Hickman noted.
“Machen McChesney led the way by providing our clients with timely COVID-19 newsletters that offered critical information on how to apply for grants, tax credits, and other relief options. Our team assisted many clients in applying for these federal and state grants.”
Despite the difficulties that were brought on by the pandemic, Machen McChesney staff embraced a positive outlook, one that prioritized the well-being of local businesses, Hickman added.
“We remained committed to returning value to each of our clients by providing timely service, obtaining COVID-19 relief grants and tax credits, and being available to our clients and the community,” Hickman said. “The phrase, ‘Our village takes a village,’ rang true during the pandemic and helped us all maintain a positive outlook. Our community is composed of selfless individuals and organizations that took care of each other.”