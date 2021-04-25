The Lee-Russell Council of Governments uses emergency experience to help citizens

Lee-Russell Council of Governments is a regional planning agency that provides aging, public transit and planning and economic development programs for our member governments to promote collaborative efforts, develop and administer grants, and serve as a clearinghouse to attract and administer for federal, state, and local funds that come to our region. In response to the pandemic, Lee-Russell Council of Governments has been as busy as ever and did not stop serving the elderly and disabled individuals, transit customers, businesses, and citizens in Lee and Russell Counties during this challenging time. We continue to seek additional ways to meet the needs of the community and provide vital services to the individuals that we serve through our numerous programs. All of our services have continued without any interruption, though often in new and innovative ways. In addition to our existing programs, we have served the residents in Lee and Russell Counties in the following ways: