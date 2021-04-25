The Lee-Russell Council of Governments uses emergency experience to help citizens

Over the years, the Lee-Russell Council of Governments has been called to respond to many emergencies, but never anything to compare with the challenges posed during a year of COVID.
With a vast number of hands-on services, LRCOG worked tirelessly and creatively to deliver to its clients, on so many fronts.
Lee-Russell Council of Governments is a regional planning agency that provides aging, public transit and planning and economic development programs for our member governments to promote collaborative efforts, develop and administer grants, and serve as a clearinghouse to attract and administer for federal, state, and local funds that come to our region. In response to the pandemic, Lee-Russell Council of Governments has been as busy as ever and did not stop serving the elderly and disabled individuals, transit customers, businesses, and citizens in Lee and Russell Counties during this challenging time. We continue to seek additional ways to meet the needs of the community and provide vital services to the individuals that we serve through our numerous programs. All of our services have continued without any interruption, though often in new and innovative ways. In addition to our existing programs, we have served the residents in Lee and Russell Counties in the following ways:
Area Agency on Aging
- Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) has maintained an up-to-date, local vaccination site list on our social media pages. ADRC Counselors have been available to assist callers without internet capabilities with scheduling vaccinations online. Our nutrition coordinator has, with the assistance of senior center managers, contacted all enrolled seniors to assist them with scheduling vaccinations and transportation to vaccine sites. Medicaid Waiver Case Managers have assisted their clients with scheduling vaccines as well. We continue to work to find ways to remove any hindrances preventing those we serve from receiving a vaccination. Lee-Russell Public Transit and Phenix City Express is making every effort to prioritize transportation for anyone scheduling a ride to a vaccination site.
- Even though the 8 Senior Centers in Lee and Russell Counties were closed as a result of the pandemic, senior center participants were served approximately 160,954 frozen and shelf stable meals by curbside at the senior centers and home-delivered meals by Lee-Russell Public Transit and Phenix City Express. Additionally, LRCOG provided recreation kits containing various items such as view finders, electronic memory challenge games, word-find puzzles, stress balls, nutrition education booklets, and scented candles to keep senior center participants engaged as center managers continued to make regular telephone contact with them. Additionally, Food Bags that contained fresh and canned food items from the Food Bank of East Alabama were provided as well.
- More than 2,000 PPE/COVID-19 car kits were distributed by LRCOG in Lee and Russell Counties which contained cloth and disposable masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and other PPE items. LRCOG held events in Phenix City, Auburn, Seale, and Opelika to make sure our entire area had the opportunity to receive a free kit to protect themselves.
- LRCOG has distributed more than 28 robotic pets through the new robotic pet program– which aims to provide electronic cats and dogs to combat loneliness and bring comfort.
- The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) continues to expand our newly created “Telefriend” program where volunteers who are 55 or better are trained to call and check in on seniors in the community who have expressed an interest in weekly calls to combat social isolation.
- Through a new Rural Church Outreach effort, 150 individuals were served shelf stable meal packs through 4 churches in Russell County and 1 in Lee County. Additionally, LRCOG distributed over 1,000 food boxes through USDA Farm to Family Program to individuals in Lee County and surrounding areas.
- Through a United Way COVID-19 grant we secured, LRCOG was able to assist 19 seniors in Russell County with $2,500 in rent and utility assistance. Additionally, LRCOG was able to provided 141 households/235 Opelika residents with $15,000 in utility assistance through the City of Opelika Community Development Grant. Through the Area Agency on Aging Foundation, we served 16 seniors by providing $1,100 in emergency food, housing, and utilities assistance.
Planning and Economic Development Department
- We assisted in applying and securing over $2 million in grant funds to provide additional business loans, blight removal, update of the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, and utility, rental and mortgage assistance in the region.
- Through the Job Access Reverse Commute program, LRCOG coordinated with transportation providers to provide reliable transportation options for low income residents. The Job Access Reverse Commute program provided 1,499 trips for employment over the past year.
- The Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) program is a loan program in Lee and Russell Counties that provides financing to start-up and expanding small and medium-sized businesses. We administer 4 loan programs that offer attractive financing packages to prospective borrowers through lower interest rates and longer payment terms. During the pandemic, we offered a COVID-19 Relief Loan to provide financing to businesses impacted by COVID. Through this program, we have provided $725,726 in loans to 10 businesses in Lee and Russell Counties,
- The Emergency Food and Shelter Program provided funds to support community agencies delivering emergency food and shelter assistance to individuals in Lee County. The $147,348 in grant funds allowed these agencies to provide emergency food box distribution and delivery, emergency housing, senior meals, hot meals at a community kitchen, and utility/rental assistance.
Transit Department - Lee-Russell Public Transit (LRPT) and Phenix City Express (PEX)
- Lee-Russell Public Transit and Phenix City Express have continued to provide regular service throughout the pandemic. LRPT and PEX have steadily seen an increase in the number of passengers utilizing the demand response service and fixed route service for work, medical, and shopping trips.
- LRPT and PEX are continuing to disinfect buses and provide PPE equipment to drivers and passengers. As well, we instituted additional disinfecting of the buses on a routine basis by drivers and staff that clean our buses to keep our customers and drivers safe.
- We have waived the collection of fares to provide economic assistance to our customers as well as limit contact between customers, drivers and staff.
- Through CARES Act funding, we were able to install a camera system on all of our buses and purchase 12 new vehicles to replace older vehicles in the LRPT and PEX fleet.
- Lee-Russell Public Transit and Phenix City Express is providing transportation and making every effort to prioritize transportation for anyone scheduling a ride to a vaccination site. We have provided transportation to 120 individuals to various vaccinations sites in our region.
- Even though the 8 Senior Centers in Lee and Russell Counties were closed as result of the pandemic, Lee-Russell Public Transit and Phenix City Express have delivered frozen and shelf stable meals every two weeks since March 2020 to senior center participants that were unable to drive to the centers to pick up their meals curbside.