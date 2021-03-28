Upgrade your lawn with Cutting Edge Lawn Service

No one wants to be the one yard in the neighborhood with sad bushes, overgrown weeds, and patchy grass. The experts at Cutting Edge Lawn Service can make sure that your lush, manicured yard is the envy of the whole neighborhood instead.
Founded in 2002, Cutting Edge Lawn Service is truly a company founded out of a passion for creating amazing outdoor spaces. Jamie Brady started his company while he was still a student at Auburn University studying landscape design after years spent taking care of neighbors’ lawns throughout high school and into college. Since then, Cutting Edge Lawn Service has spent 19 years helping keep their community beautifully landscaped. For seven years in a row, they’ve even won Best Landscape/Lawn Service in the Opelika-Auburn News Readers’ Choice Awards!
From small landscaping projects to major commercial jobs, Cutting Edge Lawn Service is truly a one-stop shop. They can trim those bushes into shape, get rid of the weeds, and install an irrigation and drainage system to make your patchy grass beautiful and green even in the hottest summer weather.
With seasonal planting, the floriculture team will make sure that your flower beds and hanging baskets are always a dynamic element in your outdoor space, making sure to have a beautiful array of colors year-round. They install outdoor lighting and fire features as well, perfect for those fall football parties in the backyard!
Yards designed by Cutting Edge Lawn Service aren’t just for looks either. They offer Rainbow Play Systems and sunken trampoline systems by Capital Play, which they’ll even install on-site. The kids in your life would be so excited to have a giant play system and trampoline to play on in the afternoons when they get home from school and all summer with their friends. Cutting Edge Lawn Service can also install the relaxing new patio around the pool that you’ve been eying on Pinterest for years.
Consultations and estimates can be setup online at cuttingedgelawn.biz or by phone at (334) 826-8806. During your consultation, their friendly team will work with you to make the most of your space and ensure all of your must-haves are included in your new yard.
Once the initial consultation takes place, their design team creates full-color drawings detailing all of the plants, stonework, outdoor living spaces, lighting, etc. to visually plan out your custom landscaping. After your design has been made perfect, their planting and construction experts take over to install all of the elements for your beautiful new space.
The best part? Once your gorgeous new landscaping design is in place, you don’t have to lift a finger to keep it that way. The amazing lawn care management team can setup a customized maintenance program for you with year-round options to make sure your yard is always looking its best.
Should any pesky weed or insects appear in your yard, they’ve got you covered with specialized services to keep your yard healthy. Because they only use the chemicals necessary for fertilization and weed control, your yard will stay safe for pets and kids.
With such an amazing and extensive offering of services, Cutting Edge Lawn Service is a fantastic locally-owned company to get your landscaping projects done perfectly the first time and kept perfectly for a lifetime. Check out their work online at cuttingedgelawn.biz or @lawnandplay on Facebook.