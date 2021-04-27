Veterans-turned-barbers at Royal Kutz resolved to ‘weather the storm’ of pandemic

As veterans of the War on Terror, Jamel Griffin (Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2010-2011) and John Grey (Operation Enduring Freedom, 2012-2013) are no strangers to hardships and resilience.

That’s why the two friends, who served in the U.S. Army and afterward met while studying at Rivertown School of Beauty in Columbus, Ga., knew resilience was key if Royal Kutz Barbershop was going to endure the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

To do this, the focus shifted from business growth to maintenance.

“The 2020 coronavirus pandemic affected the business a lot,” said Griffin, owner of the Opelika barbershop, which provides facials and cuts to all ethnicities and types of hair. “With the shop just opening in January of 2020, and the pandemic starting in March and the state shutting down for two months, any momentum we had was lost at that point, as far as building clientele and growing Royal Kutz.”

Working with what they had, Griffin and Grey encouraged customers to come to the barbershop and get haircuts, doing all they possibly could to guarantee everything was safe and sanitized.