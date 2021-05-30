Linguini
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Lee County Circuit Judge Christopher Hughes sentenced an Opelika man to 56 years in prison Monday following the man’s murder conviction handed…
- Updated
With the medical cannabis act now signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama residents can legally consume marijuana—with a whole lot of exceptions.
- Updated
A fatal three-vehicle crash early Saturday morning took the life of a Lanett woman, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
- Updated
A Lee County jury found a Lanett woman guilty of multiple charges Friday after she shot and injured her brother over a family financial disput…
- Updated
Jireh Ray doesn’t know what it’s like to go to a big school. And the Loachapoka native and one of 30 soon-to-be graduates of Loachapoka High S…
- Updated
Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker sentenced an Auburn man to 38 years in prison after he was convicted of murdering a 36-year-old man in Opelika.
- Updated
Before being sentenced on Friday, Mark Hagler, wearing white inmate clothes and with tears in his eyes, turned around and faced his family and…
- Updated
A Valley man died after his car ran into and under the trailer of a semi-trailer truck Tuesday morning, police with the Valley Police Departme…
- Updated
Whataburger fans can celebrate: the popular Texas-based restaurant chain announced its Opelika location is expected to open this summer.
- Updated
A Lee County man is facing 114 charges related to the production and possession of child pornography and is being held in jail with a bond of …