ADEM officers acknowledge CreekWood meets air, water permit requirements

“The wet suppression systems that have been proposed for installation at this facility would be capable of meeting or exceeding all federal and State requirements found under these regulations…

“Any dust generated from the facility’s operation would be in quantities that would define the facility as a minor source under the State and federal Air Pollution Permitting Programs.

“Based upon our review of the permit application for this facility, the department has proposed the issuance of an Air Permit developed in accordance with applicable state and federal requirements,” Hunt said.

Testimony

Residents from the Sentinel Hills subdivision, which borders the proposed quarry site, took their best shots at trying to convince ADEM not to authorize those permits.

Lynne Abernathy argued that Halawakee Creek, part of Lake Harding’s watershed, could be affected by quarry sediment and runoff.