ADEM officers acknowledge CreekWood meets air, water permit requirements

State regulators admitted Thursday night that CreekWood Resources has a good chance of getting the federal air and water emissions permits it needs to open its proposed granite quarry near Beulah.
Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) hosted a public hearing in Opelika’s Municipal Court. CreekWood Managing Partner Jeffrey Major and about a half dozen citizens made statements, but the opening comments by the hearing officers set the tone for the night.
Ange Boatwright, senior environmental engineering specialist in ADEM’s Stormwater Management Branch, said her department “… has proposed to issue the NPDES Permit (No. AL0084191), which was developed in accordance with applicable state and federal requirements … The Department understands that there are concerns surrounding the location of the facility and its proximity to Lake Harding and a residential subdivision. However, ADEM does not exercise zoning authority and may only consider comments relating to water quality in its final permitting decision.
“ADEM’s authority regarding mining operations is limited to the regulation of the discharges of treated effluent. The Department does not have the authority to regulate the mining activity itself,” Boatwright conceded.
Pam Hunt oversees permitting and enforcement activities for quarries for ADEM’s air division. She said her office is inclined to give CreekWood Air Permit number 206-0051-X001.
“The wet suppression systems that have been proposed for installation at this facility would be capable of meeting or exceeding all federal and State requirements found under these regulations…
“Any dust generated from the facility’s operation would be in quantities that would define the facility as a minor source under the State and federal Air Pollution Permitting Programs.
“Based upon our review of the permit application for this facility, the department has proposed the issuance of an Air Permit developed in accordance with applicable state and federal requirements,” Hunt said.
Testimony
Residents from the Sentinel Hills subdivision, which borders the proposed quarry site, took their best shots at trying to convince ADEM not to authorize those permits.
Lynne Abernathy argued that Halawakee Creek, part of Lake Harding’s watershed, could be affected by quarry sediment and runoff.
“So, in regards to their water, what are the effects of dust and the other carcinogens that will be released into the air on people, on wildlife, on vegetation and our drinking water?” asked Abernathy, who has spearheaded opposition to CreekWood’s plan in the Sentinel Hills subdivision. “According to reports, Halawatchee Creek was listed as impaired because it is not meeting state water quality criteria to support its designated use as a fish and wildlife habitat. Was a draft plan [ever enacted], in relation establishing limits on the amount of silt that can be discharged into the creek and meet the state water quality standards?”
Another Sentinel Hills resident, Naomi Ruby, spoke about the blasting that will go on in the quarry to break up the granite substrate – despite the hearing officers’ admonitions that they don’t have anything to do with mining regulations.
Ruby made her point by banging two pots together.
“That’s the explosion that we’re going to be hearing,” said Ruby, who lives about 500 yards away.
Major insisted that CreekWood would be a good neighbor.
“Let me say that at CreekWood, we feel that sustainability is the key to overall business success,” Major said. “Sustainability in terms of long-term, good paying jobs in the community, being a good corporate citizen, providing quality building materials to support the growth in these communities we're in and – importantly – our topic here, design sustainability in terms of sensitivity to the environment and being good stewards with respect to water resources on and around the properties and the air quality we all depend on to survive.”
Next steps
ADEM will continue taking written comments online until May 27, then make its final determination on the air and water permits after that. Thursday night’s hearing should be posted on the department’s web page by Friday or Saturday.
Residents have spent the last several months lobbying the Lee County Commission to create zoning restrictions in Beat 13, where the quarry would be located, to keep CreekWood out.
A special election Tuesday cleared the way for zoning in that precinct. The Lee County Planning Commission met Wednesday to recommend a new zoning ordinance for approval by county commissioners, who are expected to take up that ordinance when they meet Monday at 5:30 p.m.