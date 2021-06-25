Auburn University hotel bounces back from COVID-19 slump by renovating rooms and ramping up for football season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They all figure into the renovation, but it’s the War Eagle faithful that got the most consideration in the renovation plans – which predate the COVID-19 business slump.

“We took the time to really listen to our guests and understand what they were looking for, as well as staying on top of hospitality trends, so that we could maximize the renovation and create a superior guest experience,” said Managing Director Hans van der Reijden. “The result is six floors of completely redesigned hotel rooms and suites unique to Auburn.”

The improvements include 55-inch smart TVs with pay channels and online options, digital improvements, wood floors in place of carpet, and movable furniture made to fit under counters and into other spots along the outside walls to free up space. Bathrooms have been upgraded, too.

Auburn – city and university – are prominently displayed on the walls. Wallpaper and work by local artists show off different aspects of local history, including old maps of the city, photos from Auburn University’s library archives and tickets and programs from the university’s illustrious football history.

Improving business