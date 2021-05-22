Beat 13 zoning up for approval Monday; may be Lee County's last chance to stop quarry

The Lee County Commission is expected to jump back into the fight Monday over a proposed granite quarry near Beulah in Beat 13.

The Lee County Planning Commission vetted a zoning ordinance last week that would exclude heavy industrial and mining uses for land in Beat 13. The recommended zoning language was sent to county commissioners, who can approve or reject it when they meet Monday at 5 p.m. at the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika.

Beat 13 voted overwhelmingly for zoning in a special election last week. The planning commission met the next night to consider a zoning ordinance drawn up by Jim Lehe, the Birmingham consultant hired to help the planning commission get going.

The ordinance would divide Beat 13 into RC Rural Center and RU Rural Use districts:

RC would include the retail and other light commercial activity along U.S. 29 in the precinct, as well as farming and residential, according to Section 3.7 (a) of the ordinance;

RU would include farming, seasonal retail activity, some light commercial, residential and forestry uses, according to Section 3.8 (1, 2);

Section 1.6 (b) explains the general purpose of the ordinance: