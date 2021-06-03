Businesses looking for help can reach out to Southern Union and Auburn and Opelika schools

The local labor squeeze could extend into late summer, but local schools are offering some opportunities that could lead to longer term employment answers for students and businesses alike.
Opelika Chamber of Commerce members were briefed on some of those possibilities over breakfast Thursday at the Saugahatchee Country Club. Amy Hanna, a career coach with Opelika and Auburn city schools, and Tyler Laye of Southern Union State Community College outlined some of the programs offerings they have to match employees with prospective employees.
Hanna said the school districts offer students credits for Work Based Learning. Students spend part of their mornings working on academics, then go on to paying jobs in the afternoons. The students’ work performance and attendance are graded as if they were in class, and employers get a good look at prospective employees.
“Cooperative education is the direct path to high school students and workers,” said Hanna. “…You could be offering a student a life altering experience.”
Hanna said the school districts have such arrangements set up with several local businesses, including banks, retailers, manufacturers and restaurants.
Southern Union is well-known for its healthcare and manufacturing training programs, but Laye said the college has a lot to offer other kinds of businesses, too. It has placed students into a variety of office and administrative jobs, as well as maintenance and construction work. She said taking on interns and apprentices is “… a great way to test-drive new talent – it’s an exciting way to give back to your community and enhance it as a whole.”
However, many businesses – retailers and hospitality providers especially – are having problems right now in finding enough help. Auburn University students returning to campus in August will help to alleviate those headaches, but that’s two months away.
“We’re hearing that it's very dire and that they are struggling to stay afloat, to stay open and that they're searching for workers anywhere they can find them,” said Hanna, who noted that Auburn High School has plans to host up to three job fairs this summer to address the worker shortages.
Laye said the labor squeeze should ease up, just not right away.
“I think we're anticipating and hoping that in the fall and in the future that we will see improvements in that area and some of those ‘Hiring Now’ signs get taken down,” Laye said.
Right now, however, businesses like Auburn’s University Ace Hardware on the city’s eastside could use more help. Johnathan Fichtner runs the store with his father, David, and he said business is booming. Supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic have led to some empty shelves, Fichtner said, but they still don’t have enough staff to sell the inventory they do have on hand. Auburn University students typically provide an ample supply of part-time workers, but they won’t be back until August.
“We’re in a season where we're pretty much always looking, which is new for us; typically, our retention was good,” Fichtner said. “ … Whether people come and go in two or three weeks or we just find people who aren't a great fit, it's been much harder and that's sort of a new battle for us.”
Fichtner said he has been more willing to start people off with higher wages lately, but only those who are demonstrably good fits for the store.
“(Starting pay) is definitely higher than it has been before in the past, … (but) it's still depends on the person,” he said.
Any businesses that are interested in partnering with Southern Union can reach Laye at tlaye@suscc.org or 334-745-6437 ext. 5424. For more information on cooperative opportunities with Opelika and Auburn schools, contact Hanna at ajhanna@auburnschools.org or 334-524-7903.