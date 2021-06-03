Businesses looking for help can reach out to Southern Union and Auburn and Opelika schools

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, many businesses – retailers and hospitality providers especially – are having problems right now in finding enough help. Auburn University students returning to campus in August will help to alleviate those headaches, but that’s two months away.

“We’re hearing that it's very dire and that they are struggling to stay afloat, to stay open and that they're searching for workers anywhere they can find them,” said Hanna, who noted that Auburn High School has plans to host up to three job fairs this summer to address the worker shortages.

Laye said the labor squeeze should ease up, just not right away.

“I think we're anticipating and hoping that in the fall and in the future that we will see improvements in that area and some of those ‘Hiring Now’ signs get taken down,” Laye said.

Right now, however, businesses like Auburn’s University Ace Hardware on the city’s eastside could use more help. Johnathan Fichtner runs the store with his father, David, and he said business is booming. Supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic have led to some empty shelves, Fichtner said, but they still don’t have enough staff to sell the inventory they do have on hand. Auburn University students typically provide an ample supply of part-time workers, but they won’t be back until August.