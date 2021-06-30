CreekWood gets air permit for quarry, while Lee County braces for legal battle

The water “will be primarily sourced/recycled from on-site storm water management basins and a quarry sump. Although not anticipated, should the water supply used for wet suppression be interrupted and temporarily unavailable, the crushing plant would shut down until the water source was available again,” the permit states.

Both permits are federal, but the ADEM is responsible for review and approving permit applications in the state.

Zoning

The site of quarry was recently zoned by Lee County Commissioners to prevent heavy industry or mining, based on the work of the county’s planning commission.

A petition drive triggered a special election May 18 in Beat 13, in which those voters agreed to be subject to the Lee County Master Plan and zoning rules that may emerge in future.

CreekWood updated its Facebook page late last week to announce it has received the air permit and was preparing to start operating the quarry once the water permit comes through. It claimed to have received over 100 applications for the 15 jobs the quarry could create.

CreekWood spokeswoman Elizabeth Revell consistently declined to comment on both the local petition and election, calling them a “local matter.”