CreekWood gets air permit for quarry, while Lee County braces for legal battle

CreekWood Resources is waiting on one last permit to operate a granite quarry on U.S. 29 near Beulah.
Permit Number 206-0051-X001 would allow CreekWood to crush granite at the site and emit the subsequent dusk if and when it starts operations at the site.
M. Lynn Battle, spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, told the Opelika-Auburn News that the air permit was issued June 24, but the water emissions permit is still under review.
The air permit is Permit No. 206-0051-X001, and the water emissions permit is NPDES Permit No. AL0084191.
Both permits are necessary for CreekWood to mine and crush granite at the site.
“The determination regarding the NPDES Permit has not been completed. The review of all comments and permit determination will be completed during the normal course of business,” Battle stated in an email.
ADEM was satisfied with the wet suppression system, a spray system set up to saturate the air around the crushing plant and knock down the granite dusk.
“This analysis indicates that this source would meet the requirements of all ADEM-Air Division rules and regulations. I recommend that an Air Permit be issued to CWR (CreekWood Resources) …” wrote Shane Jordan of ADEM’s air division in the permit’s cover letter.
The water “will be primarily sourced/recycled from on-site storm water management basins and a quarry sump. Although not anticipated, should the water supply used for wet suppression be interrupted and temporarily unavailable, the crushing plant would shut down until the water source was available again,” the permit states.
Both permits are federal, but the ADEM is responsible for review and approving permit applications in the state.
Zoning
The site of quarry was recently zoned by Lee County Commissioners to prevent heavy industry or mining, based on the work of the county’s planning commission.
A petition drive triggered a special election May 18 in Beat 13, in which those voters agreed to be subject to the Lee County Master Plan and zoning rules that may emerge in future.
CreekWood updated its Facebook page late last week to announce it has received the air permit and was preparing to start operating the quarry once the water permit comes through. It claimed to have received over 100 applications for the 15 jobs the quarry could create.
CreekWood spokeswoman Elizabeth Revell consistently declined to comment on both the local petition and election, calling them a “local matter.”
Lee County officials expect CreekWood to sue over the zoning, should the company get the water emissions permit. The Lee County Commission has hired outside counsel in anticipation of being sued by CreekWood or another related party over the zoning rules.
Highway 29 LLC, a Florida-based corporation filed state and federal lawsuits against Lee County in early May to get the Beat 13 election stopped.
Those efforts failed, but Probate Judge Bill English, who chairs the county commission, has said on several occasions that a protracted legal battle looms if CreekWood gets both federal permits. Neither side has divulged its legal strategy.