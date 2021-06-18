Former Acre pastry chef helps hungry kids while vying for title of The Greatest Baker

Miriam Terry is baking up a storm and helping to feed hungry kids in the process.
The former pastry chef at Acre in Auburn was ranked sixth against a global field late last week as she competed to be this spring’s The Greatest Baker, an online contest that comes with a $20,000 prize and a feature story in Bake from Scratch magazine.
“I was able to start putting stuff out on social media and getting some responses and orders back in,” Terry said. “I saw on social media that they were doing the Greatest Baker competition to help support the No Kid Hungry Foundation. I thought, ‘Why not throw my name in that hat and try and get some help for No Kid Hungry?’ I really didn't think I was going to make it this far, but I did.”
NoKidHungry.org is affiliated with Share Our Strength, a nonprofit that addresses hunger here in the United States and around the world. It’s the cause Terry is championing in the contest. Her supporters can cast a free vote at greatestbaker.com or, even better, they can buy as many votes as they like and the money goes to No Kid Hungry.
Made-to-order
An added bonus for Terry is the exposure the contest is generating for her made-to-order baking business, headquartered in the kitchen of the new home just west of Auburn that she shares with her husband, Christopher, and their 9-month-old daughter, Luna.
For the 2012 Auburn High School graduate, the work combines her experience baking at Acre, the Auburn University Hotel and a local grocery store with her love of delivering for customers and the hospitality management degree she earned from Auburn University.
“At the age of 18, I started working at Publix at Kerry Creek," she said. "I loved talking to people and I decided hospitality management was probably in my alley, but I wanted to stay in the restaurant industry and have my hands in the food and service that way.”
Her first official pastry chef position at the Auburn University Hotel cemented her decision.
“They threw me to the wolves," she said. "They said, 'We don't have recipe books – make 200 cupcakes by the end of today.' I like that kind of stay-on-your-toes, have to think on your feet (job). I really liked it.”
Two years of baking and building up devoted customers at Acre led her to think about going into business for herself. She promoted creations like her Nutella cake on Instagram and Twitter, and the calls started coming.
“They have so many talented chefs there who think outside of the box,” Terry said of Acre. “They pushed me to think about plating, think about how you can make things tall or more unique. And so, in my time there, I was basically always on the internet, always in a book, just researching – ‘What special can I make coming up?’”
Striking out on her own
Luna, along with COVID-19, delayed the start of her home business.
“I decided to leave Acre because I was getting tons and tons of custom cake orders, but the production for the daily restaurant work got so much to where I couldn't do as much of the custom work, and that's what I really, really liked.
“I found out we were having Luna, which put a big pause in the baking … and then COVID hit and I had to go into quarantine,” she said. “A lot of people were scared to order at that point.
“It was a scary time, and it did definitely hurt the orders, for sure,” she said.
Fortunately, the coronavirus epidemic has appears to be under control and Terry is starting to realize the orders and exposure she hoped for when she left Acre. Her Instagram account, @sweetly_sifted, is packed with photos of her creations, and her following there is growing – and the Facebook account is drawing traffic, too.
“I do pretty much whatever ideas someone throws at me. … If someone shoots me an idea or a picture, I kind of tailor it to their needs,” Terry said.
Supporters can go to greatestbaker.com to cast their votes for Terry and donate money to No Kid Hungry.