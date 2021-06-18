Former Acre pastry chef helps hungry kids while vying for title of The Greatest Baker

Miriam Terry is baking up a storm and helping to feed hungry kids in the process.

The former pastry chef at Acre in Auburn was ranked sixth against a global field late last week as she competed to be this spring’s The Greatest Baker, an online contest that comes with a $20,000 prize and a feature story in Bake from Scratch magazine.

“I was able to start putting stuff out on social media and getting some responses and orders back in,” Terry said. “I saw on social media that they were doing the Greatest Baker competition to help support the No Kid Hungry Foundation. I thought, ‘Why not throw my name in that hat and try and get some help for No Kid Hungry?’ I really didn't think I was going to make it this far, but I did.”

NoKidHungry.org is affiliated with Share Our Strength, a nonprofit that addresses hunger here in the United States and around the world. It’s the cause Terry is championing in the contest. Her supporters can cast a free vote at greatestbaker.com or, even better, they can buy as many votes as they like and the money goes to No Kid Hungry.

Made-to-order