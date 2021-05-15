Help really, really wanted: Auburn-Opelika hotels and restaurants desperately seek employees

There is work for anyone who is looking in East Alabama right now, especially at restaurants and hotels.

Businesses across Opelika and Auburn are posting signs offering on-the-spot interviews, with some hospitality businesses offering hourly wages in double digits as they try to rebuild staffing to meet rising consumer demand after a year of COVID-19 restrictions on travel, foot traffic and the like.

Complicating the picture is the enhanced federal unemployment benefits made available over the last year to help people who were laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unemployment benefitsEmployers like Kim Wirth acknowledge that the help was necessary when so many people were out of work, but many complain now that they can’t compete with the bigger unemployment checks.

“You know, the interesting thing about our business is we pay well above minimum wage – most of our positions are, you know, $10, $11, $12 an hour, not $7.75,” said Wirth, who owns and operates the Collegiate Hotel in downtown Auburn. “But with some of these kickers that the government has added on, no one can make that expectation. So that’s the challenge: we want everyone to be able to be successful and be able to support their families, but in an industry like ours, we have slim margins.”