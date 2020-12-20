Mandatory COVID vaccines? Not so fast

The New York Times published an essay on Saturday in which the writer asserted, as a blanket statement, that employers may mandate vaccinations as a condition of employment.
Employers, proceed with caution.
Just this week, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued “guidance” on employer and employee rights related to COVID vaccinations. The new EEOC FAQs can be found here in Section K, but here is a quick summary:
• It does not violate federal law for an employer to require employees to get COVID vaccines.
• It is prudent for the employer who requires COVID vaccines to require employees to get the vaccines from pharmacies or their personal health care providers. That way, any necessary medical inquiries will not be attributable to the employer. The EEOC also advises that employers caution employees to provide proof of vaccination that does not include their personal medical information.
• If an employee objects to getting a COVID vaccination for reasons related to the employee’s disability or religious beliefs, the employer should try to make reasonable accommodations, engaging in the “interactive process” with the employee.
• Employers can rely on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in establishing their policies regarding vaccination.
• It will not violate the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act for employers to require employees to get COVID vaccinations that use mRNA technology. However, employers should not ask employees for genetic information, including the employees’ family histories.
Be aware, however, that there is no controlling legal authority on the subject. None. The EEO’s pandemic-related guidance does not have the force of law. It has not issued its position on mandatory COVID vaccines. And the EEOC's position on mandatory flu vaccines has been that employers must “accommodate” employee assertions that vaccination would be inconsistent with a claimed disability or religious belief.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says employers may mandate vaccination as long as it excepts those employees who claim that getting vaccinated would “create a real danger of serious illness or death,” such as a serious reaction to the vaccine.
The National Labor Relations Board will almost certainly say an employer cannot penalize employees who engage in protected concerted activity protesting mandated vaccinations.
Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the EEOC, OSHA or any other agency is simply that – guidance. Guidance does not have the force of law. I cannot emphasize that enough.
The U.S. Department of Labor very quickly issued regulations interpreting the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Parts of those regulations were struck down within months by a federal judge because the judge, with some justification, concluded the regulations were inconsistent with the language of the statute.
So employers – you should try to follow guidance from federal agencies, but do not assume that following it will shield you from liability.
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, Alabama, office and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com or 205-226-5468. She thanks her Partners for their blog on this issue.
