Mandatory COVID vaccines? Not so fast

• Employers can rely on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in establishing their policies regarding vaccination.

• It will not violate the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act for employers to require employees to get COVID vaccinations that use mRNA technology. However, employers should not ask employees for genetic information, including the employees’ family histories.

Be aware, however, that there is no controlling legal authority on the subject. None. The EEO’s pandemic-related guidance does not have the force of law. It has not issued its position on mandatory COVID vaccines. And the EEOC's position on mandatory flu vaccines has been that employers must “accommodate” employee assertions that vaccination would be inconsistent with a claimed disability or religious belief.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says employers may mandate vaccination as long as it excepts those employees who claim that getting vaccinated would “create a real danger of serious illness or death,” such as a serious reaction to the vaccine.

The National Labor Relations Board will almost certainly say an employer cannot penalize employees who engage in protected concerted activity protesting mandated vaccinations.