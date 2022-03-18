Palmetto Moon coming soon to Opelika

Palmetto Moon is opening its first Auburn-Opelika location in early April.

The store will be located at 2127 Tiger Town Parkway, formerly home to DressBarn, next to Best Buy and Ross.

Palmetto Moon is a family-based lifestyle retailer that started in 2003 in Charleston, S.C., and sells college game day apparel, coolers, homeware and more.

Some featured brands are YETI, Old Row and Vineyard Vines.

The new Tiger Town location will be Alabama's third Palmetto Moon store, joining stores in Huntsville and at Riverchase Galleria in Hoover.

Palmetto Moon now has more than 25 stores throughout the Southeast.

The new store's grand opening will begin April 2 with door prizes and a DJ, and will continue on April 3 with live music and refreshments.

Palmetto Moon’s Facebook page said, “​​WAR EAGLE! We’re so excited to be expanding our footprint to give you even more Southern brands and lifestyle you love.”

The store is currently hiring sales associates, managers and assistant managers. Details can be found on its website.

Store hours have not yet been released.