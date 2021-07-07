QuikTrip to fill one of last empty lots in Tiger Town

One of the last empty lots along Gateway Drive in Tiger Town won’t stay that way much longer.

QuikTrip, the Tulsa-based gas and convenience chain, has received permits from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to build a new store on the southeast corner of Gateway Drive and Interstate 85 in Opelika.

Work is set to begin soon across the street from the Eagle gas/convenience store and Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Company officials declined to state the cost of their investment.

“QuikTrip plans to break ground in August, with a projected opening summer of 2022,” said Jefferson-Smith, spokeswoman for QuikTrip.

The company operates over 850 stores in 11 states across the South, Southwest and Midwest. It is privately held, with its 24,000 employees owning a 20 percent stake. It is routinely included on Forbes’ Magazines lists of America’s Best Employers and Top Privately Held Companies.

The move comes on the heels of Auburn city officials agreeing last month to annex land on the northeast corner of College Street and I-85 as part of a $45 million for Buc-ee’s to build a new 53,000-square-foot travel center.

