Rabren honored by Business Alabama

Rabren General Contractors of Auburn was recently named as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama by Business Alabama and Best Companies Group.
This survey and awards program, now in its 11th year, was designed to recognize the best employers in Alabama, ones that benefit the economy, workforce and businesses. The list this year includes Rabren – whose name adorns large construction projects around downtown Auburn – and 17 other companies.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience.
The reports notes that, “Among Rabren’s employee benefits are paid time off starting at 15 days per year for salaried employees; 401(k) matching; health, dental and vision insurance and access to wellness benefits. The firm also organizes perks, such as monthly team-building events ranging from group food truck lunches to bowling … (and) the firm issues ongoing and annual performance reviews, offers incentives and helps with setting goals.”
The rankings were revealed in the publication of the September 2020 issue of Business Alabama. For more information, visit www.BestCompaniesAL.com.
