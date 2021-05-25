Southern Union job fair draws teens, others seeking career changes

Auburn and Opelika’s hotels and restaurants need help.

Over two dozen of them set up at the Hospitality Job Fair at Southern Union State Community College Tuesday, all hoping to staff up as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Job seekers were outnumbered by potential employers at several times during the day, but there were people keen for jobs.

Jason Cardwell worked in healthcare before COVID-19 hit the area in March 2020. He gave up his job over fear of being exposed to the coronavirus and has been living off his savings ever since.

“After the whole COVID thing, I decided that my workplace was unsafe, so I spent the last several months using all the time to think,” said Cardwell, who lives in Opelika. “So I’m looking to do some new things. This job fair was available, so I thought I would like to go out and kind of see the landscape.”

Cameron and Conner Burkett were there looking for summer work. The 16-year-old twins both study construction engineering at Auburn High School, but they haven’t decided on what careers they will pursue long term. Their mission Tuesday was simply to get jobs and make a bit of money.

“Since there aren’t that many people working right now, I’ve got the opportunity to choose right now,” said Cameron.