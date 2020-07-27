Longtime Opelika-Auburn News columnist Varetta Jones dies

Longtime Opelika-Auburn News columnist Varetta Jones died Friday of breast cancer. She passed away at home. She had been diagnosed in 2017.
Jones wrote a weekly column in the newspaper’s Faith section for more than 18 years. She took the mantel after the death of her grandmother, Chinissa Harris Boyd, who wrote the column for more than 52 years.
Dr. Patsy Boyd Parker, Jones’ aunt, also wrote the column in the early 1950s.
“She was always very caring and very helpful. She was always really willing to give you the shirt off her back,” said her daughter, Catherine Jones. “She’ll do anything to help anyone.”
A retired educator from Opelika City Schools, Jones was a special education teacher for more than 25 years. She retired in 2018. Catherine Jones said her mother always wanted to be a teacher.
“She felt that was her calling,” she said.
She also enjoyed writing the column.
“She definitely enjoyed it, especially hearing from all of the different churches and the pastors and everybody else around the area,” Catherine Jones said, adding she was accessible to people day and night.
Her daughter said Jones remained in “high spirits.”
“… She was always upbeat and really grateful … until the very end. She never complained about anything,” Catherine Jones said.
Varetta Jones was an Opelika High School graduate. She received an Associate of Science degree from Southern Union State Community College and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Auburn University. She was also an active member of St. Luke AME Church.
There will be a visitation Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home in Opelika. The graveside service will be at Garden Hill Cemetery in Opelika at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and masks will need to be worn at the service and visitation.
