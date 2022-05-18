Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out Adam Hood, farm produce, cornhole, cars and more

This weekend, Adam Hood brings what he calls "the country side of southern music" back home when he performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Sound Wall in Opelika.

A son of Opelika, Hood has had a successful career as a solo artist, frontman and behind-the-scenes songwriter.

He has a new single called "Business with Jesus" and is preparing to release his fifth studio album, "Bad Days Better."

MusicRow magazine actually described Hood this way: “This Dixie-fried band bopper has a groove-soaked, funky backbeat that is wildly infectious.”

Hood has toured with the likes of Miranda Lambert, Todd Snider and Leon Russell. An accomplished songwriter, he co-wrote "Front Porch Thing" with Chris Stapleton for Little Big Town, and he has credits on songs sung by Lambert, Travis Tritt, The Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Ann Womack, Whiskey Myers and many more.

"It's southern music," he said in a press release. "That's what it represents: the soulful side of southern music, the country side of southern music, the genuineness of southern culture, and the way I grew up. One of the t-shirts I sell at every show simply says, ‘Southern songs,’ and that's a good summary of what I do. It's what I've always done."

Speaking of southern, on Saturday you can also enjoy two outdoor markets, one in Opelika and one in Auburn, as well as a car show and a cornhole tournament. Those things are exclusive to the South, but we certainly like them down here.

Spruce up your cooking with buying fresh products from the two markets on Saturday that are supplied by local farmers and merchants. Don't forget to pick up a baby chick while you're there. Or, try out a new hobby by visiting the car show and cornhole tournament.

Thursday

Spring Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m., Kiesel Park, 520 Chadwick Lane, Auburn. Free. Bring a blanket and enjoy a warm summer night listening to Soul Co. with family and friends.

Play: 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike': 7 p.m., Auburn Area Community Theater, 222 E. Drake Ave., Auburn. $10/$12 ticket. A fun play about three middle-aged single siblings performed by local people.

'Musical: Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!': 7:30 p.m., Woltosz Theatre, Gogue Performing Arts Center, Auburn. $55-$90. Where the wind comes sweeping down the plain!

Finals Week Movie for middle and high school students: 6:30-9 p.m., Opelika Public Library, 1100 Glenn St., Opelika. Free. Grades 6-12. Take a break from studying and hang out with friends to watch a movie with free popcorn.

Concert: Cat Ridgeway: 7 p.m., The Sound Wall, 605 Ave. B, Opelika. $20/ticket. Check out this Orlando-based singer-songwriter's soulful voice. This is a bring-your-own-beverage event.

Saturday

City Market: 8-11 a.m., Towns Creek Park, 1150 S. Gay St., Auburn. Free. Shop locally sourced produce and handmade products.

47th East Alabama Car Show and Swap Meet: 8 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., U.S.A Outlet stores, 1220 Fox Run Parkway. Free. But if you're entering the competition, it's $20 per car.

Farm Swap: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cannon Farms, 1484 Lee Road 160, Opelika. Free. Join in the fun at the last farm swap of the season with crafts and fresh eggs, jam, bread and more!

East Alabama Cornhole Addicts Tournament: 5 p.m., American Legion Post No. 18, 710 West Point Parkway, Opelika. $5/player. Try your hand at cornhole in this family-friendly tournament.

Concert: Adam Hood: 7 p.m., The Sound Wall, 605 Avenue B, Opelika, $20/ticket. This is a bring-your-own-beverage event.

Sunday

