One of the last empty lots along Gateway Drive in Tiger Town won’t stay that way much longer.
The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of harassing a woman Wednesday afternoon.
Opelika thinks $7.2-million road extension would ease traffic, and hopes federal grant can make it happen
The Opelika City Council approved at its meeting Tuesday night a resolution approving a federal grant submission to receive funds for the cons…
After transferring from Oxford to Auburn High this offseason, rising junior Bradyn Joiner has been hard at work getting to know his new team. …
Firefighters with Southwest Lee County, Farmville, Beauregard and Auburn successfully put out a house fire in Loachapoka Friday afternoon, and…
Here's how much it costs to park in the new Wright Street Parking Deck in downtown Auburn, and how it will be enforced
The Auburn Council on Tuesday night passed an ordinance amending city code for the new Wright Street Parking Deck, bringing the 350-space deck…
This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, eat-in kitchen, front porch, fenced back yard and a metal roof. This property is subject to rights …
Auburn athletics pioneer Jane B. Moore has died, the university announced Friday. She was 85.
At 11 a.m. Monday, the Whataburger wait is over in Opelika-Auburn.