Butcher Paper BBQ did more than survive the pandemic; it just opened Rob's Ribs in the old Mike and Ed's building
Rob’s Ribs began with a dream and a name. Mark and Anna Coxwell of Opelika’s Butcher Paper did not plan to expand their beloved barbecue busin…
Four-star guard Trey Alexander won’t be coming to Auburn after all.
The city of Opelika is featured in an episode of HBO’s “Generation Hustle,” a docu-series focusing on con artists, grifters and swindlers. The…
Lee Co. Commission discusses noise ordinance after Beauregard resident says her home source of techno music not animal noises, sirens
The Lee County Commission fielded comments from concerned citizens Monday while discussing the possibility of implementing a noise ordinance a…
After former Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in connection to the death of George Floyd earlier this week, local law enfo…
ButterBurgers are coming to the Auburn Mall.
An Auburn man died in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Ala. Highway 14, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Here's why Lee County set the example among other Alabama counties in the fight against COVID-19. #resilientLee
In this story in our ResilientLee series, O-A News editor Dimon Kendrick-Holmes explains how Lee County set the example in the fight against COVID-19 among other Alabama counties with a population of more than 100,000.
Don't believe in the power of prayer? Just ask EAMC doctors and nurses about Park & Pray. #resilientLee
In this column in our ResilientLee series, O-A News editor Dimon Kendrick-Holmes explores the role prayer played in Lee County's fight against COVID-19 based on testimonies from doctors, nurses and patients at East Alabama Medical Center.
Case of Opelika man charged after apartment fire that threatened ex-girlfriend and their child sent to grand jury
The man charged with arson and attempted murder in connection to the fire that burned down eight apartments in Opelika in February is having h…