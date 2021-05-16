Marceline
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Auburn Board of Education named a new elementary school located at 1565 W. Farmville Road Tuesday night, another step in the facility’s de…
Is a Buc-ee's coming to Auburn? Auburn City Council expected to consider agreement with Buc-ee's Auburn LLC
- Updated
The Auburn City Council will consider the authorization of a development agreement between the City and Buc-ee’s Auburn LLC at its May 18 regu…
Murder trial begins for man charged in case in which prosecutors say victim was stabbed 22 times, shot three times and thrown in a well
- Updated
A Beulah man is on trial for murder after prosecutors said he stabbed a 72-year-old man 22 times and shot him three times before attaching cin…
- Updated
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 4,918 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, running the statewide total up to 537,813 since…
- Updated
"I was excited about learning a new sport and giving the girls an opportunity to play a sport that I wished they'd had when I was in school."
- Updated
This article has been updated since it was first posted.
What do Auburn High engineering students do for a senior prank? Build a Minecraft Creeper on campus.
- Updated
There’s a Minecraft Creeper on Auburn High’s campus.
- Updated
This article has been updated since it was originally posted.
- Updated
Local gasoline prices haven’t been affected by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, but drivers could notice a slight uptick in the coming days.
Audit reveals Lee County DA’s office under Brandon Hughes failed in seven areas to comply with state laws
- Updated
An audit completed by the State Department of Examiners of Public Accounts found multiple occurences of noncompliance and impermissible expend…